Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20

Thanks to Denise Klint for 18 years of service

To the Editor:

I would publicly like to thank Denise Klint for the 18 years that she served as our city council member in Coon Rapids Ward 1.

She has done an excellent job to run this great city. Denise also gave us a huge slice of her life working for us those 18 years.

I know Denise as an honest, caring and hardworking council member who did her homework on issues before the votes took place. Then she would vote according to what she felt was in the best interest of the Ward 1 residents. She was not afraid to be the only one or two to vote against an issue she did not feel was right for us. She also was available when residents contacted her to share ideas or problems.

I had been planning to send a thank you note to Denise, but hadn’t got around to it. Low and behold I open the UnionHerald Jan. 13 to page 4A and there is a letter from Denise thanking the residents of Coon Rapids for entrusting her for the past 18 years to run the city of Coon Rapids. That speaks very highly of the kind of person Denise Klint is!

I have lived in Coon Rapids for 47 years and I am so happy to say how much I have enjoyed living here and being active in so many areas. The people here are wonderful. I have known Denise most of this time and I appreciate all the kind things she said about Coon Rapids. I want to wish Denise Klint and her family many blessings in the years ahead. Have fun! We will miss you.

Bernice Olson

Coon Rapids

Premium relief needed now

To the Editor:

It’s certainly exciting to finally be at work as the new State Representative for District 37A. We live in a terrific state, but many Minnesotans are facing challenges. One of these issues requiring urgent attention is that of rapidly rising health insurance premiums faced by those in the individual market. These folks – about 125,000 of them – are seeing increases in the neighborhood of 60 percent, and are looking to us for relief.

I support the only proposal which would give premium relief to Minnesotans right away. Governor Dayton’s plan would provide these individuals a 25 percent rebate on their premiums, and I think we should pass this right away. The House GOP plan would not get relief to Minnesotans until 2018, and would create a $20 million bureaucratic system that would be used for just one year.

Longer term this session, we should consider reforms to decrease costs and increase accessibility to health insurance. For my part, I’d like to see a “public option,” where Minnesotans could buy into a program such as MinnesotaCare.

It wouldn’t be responsible to rush significant changes like this though, and major reforms can’t come at the expense of premium relief right now. Some colleagues of mine have sought to attach sweeping, controversial changes to a bill providing this relief, including permitting for-profit insurers to operate in the state. Our approach on this needs to benefit regular Minnesotans, and not the corporate special interests who stand to gain from such a hurried proposal.

My colleagues and I will definitely have disagreements when it comes to sweeping policy changes to our health insurance system. What we can agree on though is that Minnesotans need premium relief and they need it now. With deadlines quickly approaching, they shouldn’t face this financial uncertainty. I’m hopeful we can reach a bipartisan consensus to get this done very quickly.

Erin Koegel

State Representative

Our job is to protect children

To the Editor:

After reading another letter from Barb Anderson where she has once again set her sights on ostracizing LGBTQ students and families, I wonder what the payoff is for her.

She often refers to the constitution as justification for what she is saying but ignores it when others do the same. She argues about her right to religious freedom, and uses her faith as justification for her words and actions yet ignores the rights of others myself included, when we say it is our faith that compels us to stand up with, and for the oppressed.

Now after listening to the President last night I believe the biggest threat facing us as a nation is our disconnection to one another. He mentioned that despite our differences and debates we all want the same things. Safety and security for our families, good health and happiness for all and for our country to go back to being the shining example of how to be by living by our founding principles of “liberty and justice for all”.

I know that my dear friend whose son is trans worries every day that something bad will happen to him for no other reason than people fear him. A fear fueled often by the kind of misguided rhetoric Barb is sharing. Trans people are no threat to CIS (people who were born and live as the gender they were at birth) and in fact the statistics show it is trans people who have a much higher risk of being victims of violence again, often as a result of the fear imposed by misinformation.

I hope that those who are tasked with helping kids whether that’s teachers, paras, nurses, doctors, bus drivers or police that they all remember their job is to protect the children and not to allow others to guilt or shame them into hurting them. If you truly live by your faith, regardless of what that faith is I trust you will know that to do no harm is the only way to treat LGBTQ people.

Melissa Thompson

Coon Rapids