Meet local legislators at Anoka-Ramsey

The community is invited to meet with local legislators in Coon Rapids at an event hosted by League of Women Voters ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area) and the Student Senate of Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Legislators who serve residents of Anoka County and Champlin have been invited to participate in legislative interviews at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Legacy Room of Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids..

The evening begins with refreshments and introduction of participating legislators. Introductory information will also include tips for communicating and building relationships with legislators. Then teams of students, League members, and other constituents will discuss questions with individual legislators, followed by a brief wrap-up. Topics will include education, health care, environment, taxes, voting rights and more.

Anoka Ramsey Community College is located at 11200 Mississippi Boulevard, Coon Rapids. Park in the small parking lot east of the main entrance to the college. From the main entrance, follow the signs to the Legacy Room.

“The work of our legislators affects our lives in many ways,” said Voter Services Co-Chair Geri Nelson of League of Women Voters. “We look forward to this opportunity to identify the key legislative issues of constituents in this area and gain legislators’ insights and viewpoints.”

Nelson also said the League is pleased to partner with the Student Senate at Anoka-Ramsey Community College to host this event.

“Their commitment to leadership development and understanding key legislative issues on a wide range of topics provides assurance that we’re developing the leaders and decision-makers of tomorrow,” Nelson said.

Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected]

League of Women Voters is a non-profit political organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. It does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. The local LWV ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids area) is comprised of women and men from several north and northwest metro communities.