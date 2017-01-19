Mental Wellness Campaign recognizes local change-makers

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Two members of local law enforcement were recognized by the Anoka County Mental Wellness Campaign. Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau and Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart are recipients of the Mental Wellness Campaign for Anoka County’s Healthy Mind, Healthy Body 2016 awards, presented Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, at Bunker Hills Activity Center in Andover by board members Cynthia Blesi, Donna McDonald and Chris Harnack. Photo submitted

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart and Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau were both honored with the campaign’s 2016 Healthy Mind, Healthy Body Award Jan. 9 for their roles in elevating mental health awareness and training for first responders.

For the past decade, the Anoka County Mental Wellness Campaign has worked to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Organized in 2004 and established as a nonprofit in 2007, the campaign has taken many different approaches to carrying out its mandate. It is made up of a group of consumers, providers and community leaders who have targeted their efforts to raise awareness that mental health is as important as physical health.

Stuart was recognized for training first responders to manage situations in the community that include individuals with mental illness.

He said he sees the actions of himself and the Sheriff’s Office not as award-worthy, but doing the right thing.

“We’re recognizing that a lot of people diagnosed with mental illness are not getting the treatment they need to be the kind of productive members of society that they are meant to be,” Stuart said.

He has also made it a priority to educate new hires on the stresses of working in law enforcement. Because officers are at a higher risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, alcoholism, divorce and suicide, Stuart prescribes mandatory reading when staff join the department.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has also collaborated with the Mental Wellness Campaign to sponsor and host public safety trainings of Mental Health First Aid to their staff and other law enforcement agencies.

Nadeau was recognized for his ongoing work spotlighting mental health as an important issue for those who work in law enforcement.

Working with the Barbara Schneider Foundation and Metro State University, a hybrid training was created to teach officers how to effectively handle a mental health crisis in the community. All staff with Nadeau’s department will have received the training by the end of this summer.

“Having all of our staff on board … has been transformational,” Nadeau said.

The Columbia Heights Police Department has implemented monthly mindfulness training, something that has been really well received by staff.

At the end of a trial run, 90 percent of staff wanted the practice to continue, Nadeau said.

“We appreciate the commitment Sheriff Stuart and Chief Nadeau have brought to promoting education on mental health,” said Chris Harnack, chair of the board for the Mental Wellness Campaign. “They’ve established offices that understand, and are responsive to, mental health needs of Anoka County citizens.”

Anoka County Board Chairperson Rhonda Sivarajah was part of the first board when the organization formed.

She said it disappoints her that over the years mental health has not always had the same parity as physical health when it comes to public perception.

“We need to continue to let people know what mental health is and how they can support those who are struggling,” Sivarajah said.

According to information provided by the campaign, there is an 80-90 percent recovery rate for mental illness with proper treatment, and one in five adults will suffer from mental illness.

Among the many initiatives undertaken by the Mental Wellness Campaign over the years, the group has provided resources for the Mental Health First Aid training, has been a push behind Anoka County’s “Let’s Talk About It” campaign to raise community awareness and for the past several years has held a 5K walk fundraiser each May.

