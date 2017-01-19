Spring Lake Park High School addition planned

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

A 9,000-square-foot addition to Spring Lake Park High School will be constructed before next school year. A rendering of the planned science addition to Spring Lake Park High School depicts the addition on the north side of the building. The grass is actually where the tennis courts sit on the high school campus. Courtesy of Spring Lake Park Schools

Work to design an addition to the school’s science space started over the summer.

After touring several schools, seeking input from Science Olympiad students and much dialogue amongst staff, a final design features flexible learning space.

“We want to encourage collaboration and innovations in learning and teaching,” Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg said.

Educators have kept learning in mind as they have reimagined spaces.

Science is a “process that never really stops,” said Ann Enstad, a science teacher at the high school and member of the design team. She wanted to see space mirror that continuous learning process.

Outside of science classrooms and labs are break-out spaces where students can continue to work individually or in small groups under teacher supervision.

Engstad envisions interdisciplinary work within a large group space incorporated in the design.

Proposed storage spaces will allow for more shared materials, Principal Jane Stevenson said.

The addition is set to go up on the north side of the school near the tennis courts where there is currently a parking lot.

Other projects at the high school set to be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 school year include updates to the weight room, remodeling in the rotunda to create a main entrance to the stadium, updates to the school store and remodeling in the cafeteria to create more of a learning commons.

“It really has been tremendous work,” Stevenson said.

Projects are possible after a $49.95 million bond referendum was approved by voters in April. Most of the money will go to build a new elementary school at a still undetermined site.

For 2018, plans include upgrading career and technical education classrooms and remodeling the “C” building, the two-story section of the high school along Able Street.

[email protected]