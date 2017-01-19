St. Francis begins year with new mayor and council members

After 14 years of service, former St. Francis Mayor Steve Kane sounded his last gavel at the Jan. 3 council meeting. In what is essentially a ceremonial final meeting, Kane said: “I’d like to thank the council members for their service, it has been a pleasure serving with you. Thank you also to the citizens of St. Francis for allowing me to serve the city.” New St. Francis Council Members Jerry Tveit (from left), Robert Bauer and Joe Muehlbauer, along with Mayor Steve Feldman, cut the cake and kick off a new year. Photo courtesy of Barb Held

Former Council Members Tim Brown and Richard Orpen, each coming up short in their bids for re-election to the council, also said their thank-yous and wished the incoming council members well.

Newly elected St. Francis Mayor Steve Feldman and Council Members Joseph Muehlbauer, Jerry Tveit and Robert Bauer were then sworn in and they, along with the one remaining council member from the previous administration, Rich Skordahl, took their seats.

Feldman was ready to go and eagerly gaveled the meeting to order. There were a few times the mayor needed help in protocol from city staff, but it was not for lack of trying. “I’m a little nervous,” he said, but continued to lead the meeting with plenty of energy.

Feldman had been attending council meetings as a concerned resident since early in 2015 and has read the minutes of 200 council meetings to learn the history of the city, he said. A resident since 2014, the mayor said at the pre-election Town Hall meeting, “I believe I can help the city do better.” It was the waste water treatment plant that got Feldman involved with city matters, and now he says, “There’s lots to do; I’m excited.”

Tveit has resided in St. Francis for the past 11 years and, as a small business owner, is encouraged by the efforts the city has placed on developing commercial and residential growth. With three terms as mayor of St. Francis in his toolkit, Tveit has valuable experience to provide to the council and residents of St. Francis.

Muehlbauer has lived in St. Francis for 10 years and, like Feldman, became involved with city government due to the waste water treatment plant. He would like to see more transparency from the council and plans to do all he can to provide better communication between the council and city residents on every issue they discuss.

Bauer is a member of the St. Francis Fire Department and has been on active duty for the past 12 years. He has a strong passion to serve the council and the community and said he will be working hard to rebuild the frayed connection between the two.

During the open comments section of the meeting, a few residents spoke and expressed their hope that the new council will remember who they represent and make their decisions with the best interest of the public in mind. When asked about residents’ concerns and his goals for the coming term, Feldman said, “I always fight the fight that needs fighting.”

Skordahl welcomed the new members and congratulated them on their election wins, saying, “Let’s make some progress.”