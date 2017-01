The St. Francis wrestling team is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class AAA rankings with six individuals cracking the top 10.

Tanner Kunshier is ranked No. 3 at 113 pounds, Mitchell Wilson is eighth at 138 pounds, Teddy Pierce is fourth at 145 pounds, Mason Hall is fifth at 152 pounds, Tony Struntz, is seconds at 160 pounds and Cole Kirpach is fourth at 170 pounds.