30-year leasing deal reached for Airport Park, Victory Links

The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission announced Jan. 20 that it finalized an agreement to lease Airport Park in Blaine from the Metropolitan Airports Commission for the next 30 years. The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission reached a 30-year agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission to lease the 49-acre Airport Park in Blaine. The deal was announced Jan. 20. Courtesy of Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission

The 49-acre park, which is also referred to as the Blaine Soccer Complex, is immediately east of the Schwan’s Super Rink parking lot on the National Sports Center.

The MASC is the state agency that owns the National Sports Center property.

Airport Park, on the corner of 105th Avenue and Radisson Road, includes 10 multiuse fields and four softball fields.

National Sports Center spokesperson Barclay Kruse said the MASC is working with the city of Blaine on a long-term deal so the city can continue to lease the four softball fields for its own programming.

User groups will be welcome to rent fields for training or games as they have done before. The Blaine Soccer Club will continue to be the prime user of the 10 multiuse fields, according to the MASC. These fields are used for several large National Sports Center soccer tournaments, including the Schwan’s USA Cup in July.

“Our goal is to control the property long-term, to ensure the highest and best use of the property, which is to serve the recreational sports needs of the public,” said MASC Executive Director Todd Johnson. “Over time, we plan to upgrade the conditions of the fields so they are on par with the rest of the NSC campus.”

Johnson pointed out that the lease with the Metropolitan Airports Commission also includes the 18-hole Victory Links Golf Course. The MAC was already leasing the golf course to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, but the lease was amended to coincide with the terms of the lease for the 49-acre Airport Park.

“Victory Links is a valued public recreational resource, especially for our neighbors in Anoka County,” Johnson said. “With the golf market changing rapidly, we’re proud to be able to assure the public that it’ll be there for golfers to play for years to come.”

The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission paid MAC $75,000 to lease Airport Park from May to December of 2016.

Gary Schmidt, director of reliever airports for MAC, said the first two years of this agreement come with an annual lease amount of $90,000 for the Airport Park property between 2017 and 2019. The amount increases to $95,000 in 2020 and 2021 and then increases 3 percent annually after that.

The 2017 lease payment for the Victory Links Golf Course is at least $75,000 every year but could be greater than that if the National Sports Center’s golf course does well. There is a provision that accounts for a percentage of gross revenue collected. Whatever is the greater amount between this percentage or that base $75,000 amount is what the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission would pay.

Prior to May 2016, MAC leased Airport Park to the city of Blaine. Between 1982 and 2002, MAC let the city use the property for free. Blaine in 2002 started paying MAC $600 per year.

Metropolitan Airports Commission members in 2006 said reliever airports needed to be more self-sufficient. This ultimately led to the MAC seeking a much higher lease payment for Airport Park. The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission told MAC in 2012 that it would be willing to lease the 49 acres for $50,000 a year. The city of Blaine matched the offer and continued to be the primary leasee.

One issue that has been raised by the Blaine City Council in the past was the city’s role in constructing the concession stand at Airport Park. According to Public Services Manager Robert Therres, the city constructed the concession stand in 2008 for $457,000 to replace the old concession stand that had been demolished in 2006. The Blaine Soccer Club contributed $128,000 to this project.

City Manager Clark Arneson said the city just met with the MASC Jan. 20 and traded information, but there is no deal or information he could share at this point.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission continues to market a small piece of Airport Park for a new development. Schmidt said the parcel could be up to 4 acres and that the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission would have the opportunity to match any offer.

Schmidt said that a “retail development” has expressed interest in this corner parcel.

Regarding the MAC leasing Airport Park, Schmidt is happy to see this deal get done.

“It’s a win-win for everybody here,” he said. “It’s a good use of the property.”

