Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 15

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TITLE: ISD 15 Crossroads School HVAC Energy Upgrades

LOCATION OF WORK: Crossroads School

4111 Ambassador Boulevard NW

St. Francis, MN 55070

OWNER: Independent School District 15

4115 Ambassador Boulevard NW

St. Francis, MN 55070

(763) 753-7040

OWNERS REPRESENTATIVE: ICS Consulting, Inc.

3890 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Suite 180

Blaine, MN 55449

(763) 354-2670

ENGINEER: Design Tree Engineering

3339 W. St Germain St, Suite 250

St. Cloud, MN 56301

(320) 227-0205

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Building wide HVAC upgrades. Remove gas fired roof top units which currently serve the building and replace with hydronic heat. Project work to include but not limited to HVAC demolition, fire protection, hydronic piping distribution, boiler installation, RTU installation, VAV installation, ductwork modifications, DDC controls upgrades, selective ceiling demolition & replacement, lighting upgrades, electrical distribution, equipment connections, & fire alarm system modifications.

BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed bids will be received at Central Services Center, 4115 Ambassador Boulevard NW, St. Francis, MN 55070 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Please check in at front reception desk.

EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: For electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Owners Representative at (763) 354-2670. The Owners Representative can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: Each bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment recognition of their bids:

Bids must be accompanied by bid security in form of certified check, cashiers check, or bid bond in amount of 5% of base bid submitted, made payable to owner, as guarantee that bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted bid.

Submit bid in duplicate on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the bidder.

Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.

Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.

Base bid and all alternate bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owners option, it shall be cause for rejection of bid. Complete form without alteration.

Submit alternate prices (bid) for either increasing or decreasing the cost as called for on bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a bid for all alternates.

Owner may make such investigations as he deems necessary to determine the ability and responsibility of the bidder to perform the work, and any bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to: (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the bidder.

Owner reserves the right to (1) accept bidders Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidders Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on his investigation of bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which Owner deems to be in his best interest, and (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in bids and/or waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in bidding procedure.

Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.

BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW: Each bidder (including subcontract bidder where appropriate) is required to visit the site and to fully inform himself and record his own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect his bid or the Work.

Prior to submitting a bid, each bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts), become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect his bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.

No extras will be allowed to the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of his failure to study and record his own findings. Submission of a bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that bidder has recorded his own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any bidder from any obligation in respect to his bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A supervised pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday January 30, 2017 onsite at 4111 Ambassador Blvd NW, St. Francis, MN 55070. No extras will be allowed because of the bidders misinterpretation to the amount of work involved, bidders own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.

START DATE: Work may begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The work on is anticipated to begin on June 5, 2017.

SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Owner requires work to be substantially complete on or before milestone dates as listed in Summary of Work, Section 01 01 00. Work at all locations must be substantially complete by August 25, 2017. Bids shall reflect all cost necessary to meet this schedule requirement.

