Bond between McMahon brothers helping SLP on the ice

Cade (right) and Creighton (left) McMahon have both been big contributors for the Spring Lake Park boys hockey team this season. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Having siblings on the same sports team can a blessing or a hassle for a head coach. You either have a bond that translates in practices and games, or you have that sibling rivalry with competition and bickering. Thankfully for Spring Lake Park head boys hockey coach Scott Steffen, it’s the former.

Cade and Creighton McMahon, although separated by one school year, are close on the ice. More importantly, they’re close off the ice.

Whether it’s watching hockey or playing hockey in pickup games or on a video game console, the brothers are bonded through the sport.

Cade was the first in his family to play hockey. Naturally, Creighton followed along.

The two played together every other year going through the youth leagues, with Creighton always looking up to Cade as a brother and a teammate.

“When he was in Bantam and I was in Pee Wee, he motivated me to keep on playing,” Creighton said. “He motivated me to be like him.”

The McMahons are teammates once again this year, playing varsity together for the first time. Cade is an experienced junior defenseman for the Panthers. Creighton is in his first year at the varsity level as a sophomore forward and has made an impact already.

He’s second on the team with 19 points and leads SLP with 12 goals. His older brother is impressed, but of course has some critiques.

“He’s been doing pretty good and has quite a few points,” Cade said. “He has a lot of penalty minutes, though. If he can stay out of there, that’d be helpful.”

Cade’s position on defense doesn’t allow for flashy statistics, but he’s contributed with one goal and five assists. He played in the top four defenseman rotation last season as a sophomore and brings that veteran stability to the ice. Entering this year, he gave Creighton one piece of advice that’s stuck.

“I like making moves and he just said make sure to keep your head up,” Creighton said. “He didn’t want me getting hurt.”

Having the two together has been valuable for the Panthers, who are 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the Northwest Suburban Conference as of Jan. 17.

“Cade is one of the captains on the team,” Steffen said. “He’s a veteran, a very good leader and player. Creighton is very skilled, certainly an elite player at the sophomore level. They’re just great kids. Very hard workers who do extra for anybody. They’re important to have around.” Cade McMahon (20) is a junior defenseman who logged a lot of minutes as a sophomore. He has introduced his younger brother Creighton, a sophomore, to the varsity level. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Steffen said he puts the brothers on the same side on power plays and they seem to mesh well.

The McMahons both say they can sense some chemistry when on the ice together.

“It’s pretty fun knowing him and how he plays,” Cade said. “I know how to reach and support him.”

Cade still likes to play the role as big brother when playing hockey for fun. Creighton said he remembers Cade hitting him into snowbanks when they were younger and playing outdoors. Maybe it was just an introduction to the sport of hockey. But nowadays, Cade has welcomed Creighton to the varsity level with warmer arms, showing him and others the ropes.

“Cade has done that for all the sophomores and the rookies coming in,” Steffen said. “He’s certainly done that for Creighton. But Creighton is an outstanding player. We expected him to be a impact player on varsity this year, so he was ready.”

