City of Anoka to buy Fairoak property

The city of Anoka is moving ahead on the purchase of a property at 2828 Fairoak Ave.

This property, in the Highland Park neighborhood, is key to the city’s redevelopment plans for the area around Green Haven Golf Course.

“This is the start of something very big,” Mayor Phil Rice said when the council approved a purchase agreement last month. “I think this is going to cause tremendous and very positive change in the neighborhood, and the sooner we can acquire properties in this neighborhood the better for the city.”

The property at 2028 Fairoak Ave. backs up to Green Haven Golf Course.

The property was listed for sale late last year for $169,000. After an initial offer of $150,000 from the city, negotiations led to agreement on a purchase price of $159,000, according to Doug Borglund, Anoka’s deputy development director.

“The long-term use of this property would be for the future redevelopment around the golf course,” Borglund said.

He also told the council that the property owner had a full-price offer, but is instead choosing to work with the city.

The city will use funds generated by the Greens of Anoka Tax Increment Financing District.

According to Finance Director Lori Yager, the city has about $1.5 million in TIF funds earmarked for property acquisition in that area. More properties will need to be assembled by the city to move ahead with the Greens of Anoka redevelopment plan.

Once the city acquires the Fairoak property, it will demolish the single-family home on the site.

On Jan. 23 the council will have a more extensive discussion about redevelopment in this neighborhood, along with a closer look at the alignment options for the new road, Green Haven Parkway, which is scheduled to go under construction this year.

Rice encouraged city staff to put a sign on the property to let neighbors know the city has purchased it and to solicit more willing sellers in the area.

