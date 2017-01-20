Coon Rapids grad named to federal student advisory board

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

From 300 applicants, 2015 Coon Rapids High School graduate Kitana Holland was selected as one of 17 to serve on the inaugural Better Make Room Student Advisory Board. Kitana Holland, a 2015 graduate of Coon Rapids High School and current sophomore at Augsburg College, stands in front of the White House earlier this month on a trip to meet with fellow students selected to serve on the inaugural Better Make Room Student Advisory Board. Photo submitted

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched the Better Make Room campaign a year ago as part of her Reach Higher initiative, which strives to motivate students to continue with their education beyond high school so that by 2020 the United States will be back on top with the highest proportion of college graduates in the world. The Better Make Room campaign aims to give students a space to connect and resources to help them take the next step in their education.

When Holland heard about the opportunity to join the advisory board from her College Possible coach, she jumped at it.

“It’s very hard for under-represented students, low-income students, students of marginalized identities and first-generation students not only to get to college, but get through college,” Holland said.

Better Make Room’s mission resonated with her as a first-generation college sophomore at Augsburg.

She also relished the opportunity to work at the federal level to make “impactful change” in her community, she said.

Holland studies sociology and leadership studies at Augsburg.

“We are immensely proud of Kitana and all she has accomplished,” said Magdalena Wells, director of college access with College Possible. “From her first days in College Possible as a junior at Coon Rapids High School, it has been clear that she is deeply passionate about earning her college degree, intent on persisting toward her goals no matter the obstacle and enthusiastic in her approach to life.”

Holland traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with the board for the first time Jan. 5 and attend Obama’s School Counselor of the Year Ceremony, her final White House remarks, Jan. 6.

“She said we are powerful, we matter and we make this country,” Holland said. “She inspired me just to keep moving forward and using education as a tool to inspire others around me.”

That is exactly what Holland will do joining 12 high school students and four other college students on the advisory board.

The students are charged with creating a “college-going, college-persisting and college-graduating culture” at the schools they attend and connecting fellow students with resources to help them succeed, according to the Better Make Room website.

Holland wants to focus specifically on helping students navigate the transition between high school and college.

She calls the time a “gray area” when students experience a gap in resources.

She is thankful to have participated in the Summer Bridge program at Augsburg, which helped her get organized for the school year ahead, get a few college courses out of the way, familiarize herself with campus resources and meet her first friends before the school year was underway.

As she serves on the advisory board, Holland will continue to live out her personal motto: “If the opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”

