Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
July 17, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $85,975.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Casandra A. Gormsen also known as Casandra Gormsen, and unmarried woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: July 18, 2014 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
2086392.002
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation
Dated: December 02, 2016
Recorded: January 03, 2017 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
2159704.001
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
1003336-0000019081-2
Lender or Broker: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka
Property Address: 7252 147th Ter NW, Ramsey, MN 55303-5723
Tax Parcel ID Number:
28-32-25-11-0104
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 31, CIC No. 174, Town Center Gardens Village Homes, Anoka County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $87,694.64
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 06, 2017, or the next business day if September 06, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: January 17, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036722F01
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
January 20, 27,
February 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017
643559