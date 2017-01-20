Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 17, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $85,975.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Casandra A. Gormsen also known as Casandra Gormsen, and unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: July 18, 2014 Anoka County Recorder

Document Number:

2086392.002

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation

Dated: December 02, 2016

Recorded: January 03, 2017 Anoka County Recorder

Document Number:

2159704.001

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1003336-0000019081-2

Lender or Broker: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer: American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

Property Address: 7252 147th Ter NW, Ramsey, MN 55303-5723

Tax Parcel ID Number:

28-32-25-11-0104

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 31, CIC No. 174, Town Center Gardens Village Homes, Anoka County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $87,694.64

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 06, 2017, or the next business day if September 06, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 17, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

American Portfolio Mortgage Corporation

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036722F01

