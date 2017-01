Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Sandra Wagner, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Landmark Financial Group, Inc., a Minnesota corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: First Horizon Home Loan Corporation by assignment recorded on April 12, 2004 as Document Number 1912542.0 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Metlife Home Loans, a division of Metlife Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on September 23, 2008 as Document Number 2003025.006 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Metlife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on July 16, 2010 as Document Number 2016334.006 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) by assignment recorded on October 30, 2014 as Document Number 2093488.001 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $205,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 10, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on February 17, 2004 as Document Number 1898594.0 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$205,693.20

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 2, Morningside Estates, Anoka County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2838 9TH LN, ANOKA, MN 55303

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Anoka County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Landmark Financial Group, Inc., a Minnesota corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06-31-24-11-0014

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100749500457394305

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: January 13, 2017

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (FANNIE MAE)

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(14-2087-FC03)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

