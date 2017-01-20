Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 02, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $206,143.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Todd A Ferguson and Florence T Ferguson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: January 14, 2016 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
2127663.001
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 24, 2016
Recorded: November 08, 2016 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
2154471.001
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100052550438215518
Lender or Broker:
Flagstar Bank, FSB
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Flagstar Bank, FSB
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka
Property Address: 7206 Clear Rdg, Hugo, MN 55038-8726
Tax Parcel ID Number:
14-31-22-34-0057
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 2 of LAllier Estates Plat 2, Anoka County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $213,315.71
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 06, 2017, or the next business day if September 06, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: January 20, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036787F01
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
January 20, 27,
February 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017
644857