Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case No. 02-FA-16-2023
Brittany LaShoe Carpenter
Petitioner
Vs.
Kingston Sebastian Walton
Respondent.
TO: Kingston Sebastian Walton, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on February 7, 2017, at 9:00 A.M. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.
DATED: January 10, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
LORI MEYER COURT ADMINISTRATOR
By: Emma Copley, Deputy
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
January 20, 2017
643727