Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case No. 02-FA-16-2023

Brittany LaShoe Carpenter

Petitioner

Vs.

Kingston Sebastian Walton

Respondent.

TO: Kingston Sebastian Walton, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on February 7, 2017, at 9:00 A.M. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

DATED: January 10, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

LORI MEYER COURT ADMINISTRATOR

By: Emma Copley, Deputy

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 20, 2017

643727