Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RAMSEY

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ramsey Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider the following requests related to Regency Commons, a proposed subdivision to facilitate a self-storage facility and future retail development:

Preliminary Plat Approval

Variance to Shoreland Overlay Standards

Zoning and Comp Plan Amendment to adjust existing land use boundaries (no changes to proposed land uses).

All requests are on the property generally located north of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW, and east of Ramsey Boulevard NW and legally described as follows:

Outlot A Regency Ponds, Anoka County, Minnesota, Subject to Easement of Record

-and-

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter described as follows: Commencing at a point on west line of said section which part is 209 feet north of southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter as measured along said west line, thence proceeding east and parallel to the south line of said section for a distance of 209 feet thence proceeding south and parallel to west line of said section for a distance of 209 feet, thence proceeding west and parallel to first course to the west line of said section, thence proceeding north along west line of said section to point of commencing Section 27, Township 32, Range 25 except road subject to easement of record.

-and-

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 32, Range 25 that is describe as follows: to-wit-commencing at a point on the west line of said section which point is 209 feet north of the southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter as measured along said west line, thence proceeding east and parallel to the south line of said section for a distance of 209 feet, thence proceeding north and parallel to the west line of said section for a distance of 209 feet, thence proceeding west and parallel to first course to the west line of said section, thence proceeding south along the west line of said section to point of commencing except road subject to easement of record.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and comment on the request for preliminary plat approval. The City of Ramsey complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and upon advance request, information will be provided in an alternative form and interpreters will be available. Any person with such a request should contact JoAnn Shaw at 763-427-1410 by noon on Thursday, January 25, 2017. There is a TDD machine at Ramsey Municipal Center; the number is 763-427-8591.

Written comments are welcome and shall be addressed to the Ramsey Planning Commission, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Written comments shall be received at the above address prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Tim Gladhill

Community Development Director

