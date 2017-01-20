Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RAMSEY

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ramsey Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider the following: a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to change the future land use designation from Public/Quasi-Public, Commercial and High Density Residential to Business Park and from High Density Residential to Medium Density Residential on the properties generally located north of Highway 10 and west of Armstrong Boulevard and legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1 Alpha Development, Anoka County, Minnesota

-and-

That part of Outlot B, Alpha Development lying within Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 32, Range 25, Anoka County, Minnesota

-and-

That part of Outlot B, Alpha Development lying within Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 32, Range 25, Anoka County, Minnesota

-and-

Lot 1, Block 1, Pine Shadows, Anoka County, Minnesota

-and-

The Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 32, Range 25, lying west of east 40 feet thereof, except road subject to easement of record, Anoka County, Minnesota.

-and-

That part of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 32, Range 25 lying northeasterly of northeasterly right of way line of Burlington Northern rail Road and lying westerly and southerly of the north 60 feet of east 40 feet of said Quarter Quarter, except road subject to easement of record, Anoka County, Minnesota.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and comment on the proposed land use changes. The City of Ramsey complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and upon advance request, information will be provided in an alternative form and interpreters will be available. Any person with such a request should contact JoAnn Shaw at 763-427-1410 by noon on Thursday, January 25, 2017. There is a TDD machine at Ramsey Municipal Center; the number is 763-427-8591.

Written comments are welcome and shall be addressed to the Ramsey Planning Commission, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Written comments shall be received at the above address prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Tim Gladhill

Community Development Director

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 20, 2017

644891