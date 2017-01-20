Open house on goose management plan

An open house to take public comment on a proposed goose management plan for the city of Coon Rapids will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m., in the council chambers at the Coon Rapids City Center.

The open-house-style event will give residents the opportunity to learn about the draft plan, ask questions and provide written comments.

Comments will be accepted in email form until Feb. 24. A formal plan will be developed for action by the Coon Rapids City Council in the spring.

For the past six years, the city has been removing Canada geese from public property in Coon Rapids through a contractor’s permit using Minnesota Department of Natural Resources permitting authority, said Tim Himmer, public works director, at a council work session on the issue Oct. 25.

According to Himmer, the DNR is now requiring the city to have a goose management policy in place before applying for a specific, local permit in April.

Without the plan, the city would be limited in management techniques and prevented from acquiring a permit for removal of live birds, Himmer said.

Under the prior contract, between 70 and 100 individual birds have been removed each year from public locations in Coon Rapids during June and July – before goslings take flight and when it is easier to “herd” and capture the birds, he said.

The city has budgeted $7,500 a year for the geese removal contract, according to Himmer.

The draft plan, which will be presented at the open house and is available on the city website, includes guidelines for deciding on a sustainable population and how the city will maintain an acceptable population in a given area.

According to the plan, in the late spring and summer months when adult geese pair and build nests, some 100 breeding pairs are typically present, while in midsummer as many as 400 young and adult geese are found in these same areas. Later in the summer, late July through September, flocks topping 800 individuals are observed.

The plan lists city properties impacted the most by the geese as Bunker Hills Golf Course, Sand Creek Athletic Complex, Wintercrest Park, Coon Rapids Soccer Complex and the Coon Rapids Ice Center, plus the Rocket Turf sod farm, a large area of private property adjacent to Coon Creek.

There are also several schools, regional parks and the Springbrook Nature Center that are in close proximity that may have additional geese, the plan states.

The geese not only impact green space and hard surfaces, but also water quality in creeks and treatment ponds, and the city is working with the Coon Creek Watershed District to address those problems, according to the draft plan.

Goose management recommendations outlined in the plan cover goals and measures, geographic scope, management techniques, recording and tracking, habitat modification, temporary and permanent physical barriers, and redistribution options.

“Canada goose management goals for Coon Rapids have historically been conducted by trap and removal practices of adult birds and goslings in the summer (before goslings take flight),” the draft plan states.

“Coon Rapids would, however, like to keep all possible options available, including recording and tracking, habitat modifications, redistribution, egg removal, trap and process, and hunting.”

Those options would allow flexibility and the use of the best option available based on conditions present at the time of receiving the permit and past management practices, according to the proposed plan.

Under the draft plan, Coon Rapids would like to achieve a localized reduction in nesting and flightless geese and has put in place an ongoing goal of no more than 75 breeding pairs within the city limits – specifically on or near the golf course, Sand Creek, Wintercrest, soccer complex and the ice center.”

In addition, goose population reduction may also be focused in the Rocket Turf sod farm because of historical numbers of geese and proximity to Coon Creek, the plan states.

The draft plan also has a public information component, including signage detailing some of the methods being used, as well as partnerships with other agencies and individual residents.

For more information on the plan, contact Himmer at 763-767-6494.