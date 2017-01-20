Photos: Anoka boys hockey defeats Andover 2-1

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Andy Sutterer scored Anoka’s first goal Thursday in a 2-1 win against Andover. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Anoka boys hockey team got a big home win Thursday against Andover, 2-1.

The Tornadoes took a 1-0 lead 2:44 into the game with a Andy Sutterer goal assisted by Alex Heidenreich.

Andover tied the game midway through the second period with a power-play goal by Preston Larson, assisted by Charlie Schoen and Alex Martell. Less than two minutes later, Nick Revering put Anoka back up 2-1, a lead that would hold. Adam Novack and Hunter Wanous were credited with the assist.

Andover held a 35-34 shots-on-goal advantage. Anoka’s Joey Miller recorded 34 saves and Andover’s Ben Fritsinger had 33.