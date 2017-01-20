Photos: Anoka boys hockey defeats Andover 2-1

The Anoka boys hockey team got a big home win Thursday against Andover, 2-1.
The Tornadoes took a 1-0 lead 2:44 into the game with a Andy Sutterer goal assisted by Alex Heidenreich.
Andover tied the game midway through the second period with a power-play goal by Preston Larson, assisted by Charlie Schoen and Alex Martell. Less than two minutes later, Nick Revering put Anoka back up 2-1, a lead that would hold. Adam Novack and Hunter Wanous were credited with the assist.
Andover held a 35-34 shots-on-goal advantage. Anoka’s Joey Miller recorded 34 saves and Andover’s Ben Fritsinger had 33.
(Photo by Sam Herder)