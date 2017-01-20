Sports

Photos: Coon Rapids boys hockey defeats SLP 5-4

Mitchell Bentfield attempts a shot on Coon Rapids goalie Ty Hanson on Thursday. The Cardinals pulled out a 5-4 win. (Photo by Bill Jones)
An exciting third period saw five goals scored as Coon Rapids defeated Spring Lake Park 5-4 Thursday.

With a 2-2 tie after two periods, the Cardinals and Panthers went back and forth. Coon Rapids took a 4-2 lead with goals by Robert Morrisette and Travis Hess in the first two minutes of the period.

In rapid fashion, SLP tied it up with goals at the 9:32 and 9:56 mark by Zach Proulx and Mickey Zeller.

But with less than two minutes remaining, Michael Crosbie gave Coon Rapids the go-ahead goal with the assist from Tyler George.

SLP had a 46-34 shots-on-goal advantage. Ty Hanson got the win in the net with 42 saves.

