Photos: Coon Rapids boys hockey defeats SLP 5-4

An exciting third period saw five goals scored as Coon Rapids defeated Spring Lake Park 5-4 Thursday.
With a 2-2 tie after two periods, the Cardinals and Panthers went back and forth. Coon Rapids took a 4-2 lead with goals by Robert Morrisette and Travis Hess in the first two minutes of the period.
In rapid fashion, SLP tied it up with goals at the 9:32 and 9:56 mark by Zach Proulx and Mickey Zeller.
But with less than two minutes remaining, Michael Crosbie gave Coon Rapids the go-ahead goal with the assist from Tyler George.
SLP had a 46-34 shots-on-goal advantage. Ty Hanson got the win in the net with 42 saves.
(Photos by Bill Jones)