Snowflake Days starts Jan. 26

A winter tradition since 1964, Coon Rapids Snowflake Days begins its 2017 celebration Thursday, Jan. 26, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 12. The 2017 Coon Rapids Snowflake Days button, which costs $3, is available for purchase at the following locations: Coon Rapids Senior Center, Coon Rapids City Center, Jensen’s Foods, Broadway Pizza (Riverdale), CR Sports Bar (Carbonne’s Pizzeria), Chanticlear Pizza & Grill, Hi-Ten Service Center, Shortstop Bar & Grill, Anoka-Hennepin Credit Union and Boulevard Bar & Grill.

“We look forward to another fabulous Snowflake Days celebration for 2017,” said Diane Buszta, longtime Coon Rapids Snowflake Association president. “Many of our successful events from previous celebrations return again this year.”

According to Buszta, she is so thankful for all the support received from the city and businesses in town for Snowflake Days.

“Our events continue to grow and we are really grateful to the citizens of Coon Rapids for coming out, no matter the weather, and supporting the celebration,” Buszta said.

Most the events take place over the three weekends of the celebration, but Snowflake Days kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Bunker Hills Golf Course with the sixth annual Mayor’s Cup simulator golf tournament, which continues Friday, Jan. 27, and ends Saturday, Jan. 28.

Golfers play an 18-hole, two-person scramble format on Bunker Hills’ four state-of-the-art golf simulators for prizes that include Bunker Hills gift cards, merchandise and rounds of golf.

The annual adult medallion hunt starts Saturday, Jan. 28, when the first clue will be posted on the Snowflake Days website (www.coonrapidssnowflakedays.weebly.com) at 8 a.m. The clues will continue to be posted at 8 a.m. each day until the medallion is found.

A 2017 Snowflake Days button must be purchased to participate, and the medallion finder will be awarded a $500 cash prize at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Coon Rapids VFW.

Events scheduled Saturday, Jan. 28, include the annual kids medallion hunt at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 on Egret Boulevard with the girls-only hunt at 10:30 a.m. and the boys to follow, ages 5 to 10 being eligible. Gifts certificates totaling $200 to Jerry’s Schwinn Cyclery will be presented to both the girl and boy winners. There must be a minimum of 10 children in each group for the hunts to take place.

Later in the day, Jan. 28, there will be a community sock hop from 4-6 p.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School, 151 Northdale Blvd. The free events features a disc jockey, concessions, glow-in-the-dark necklaces, prizes and the chance to dress in favorite 1950s and 1960s attire.

On the second weekend of Snowflake Days is the children’s carnival Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at Eisenhower Elementary School. Sponsored by the Snowflake Association, the event will have a magic show at noon, plus face painting, carnival games, crafts, “fair hair,” prizes and concessions. Game tickets are 25 cents or five for $1.

Snowflake Days is not just for youngsters. A free bingo event for seniors ages 55 and older has been scheduled for the Coon Rapids Senior Center Thursday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. with prizes and a frozen treat from the sponsor, Coon Rapids Culver’s Restaurant.

The evening of Thursday, Feb. 9, the annual chili challenge will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Coon Rapids VFW, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd. People can sample different chili recipes from eight different organizations: Coon Rapids American Legion, Coon Rapids Fire Department, Coon Rapids Kiwanis Club, Coon Rapids North Star Lions Club, Coon Rapids Police Department, Coon Rapids Rotary Club, Coon Rapids VFW and Coon Rapids Women of Today.According to Lori Anderson, event organizer, adults can vote for their favorite recipe and those results will be combined with blind judging by a panel to determine the overall winner.

A winner in previous years, the Coon Rapids Lions Club, will not be participating in the 2017 challenge because it has its own fundraiser that evening at Potbelly’s in Coon Rapids, Anderson said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Proceeds will go to Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 to help pay down a lunch program deficit that stands at $160,000 from students being unable to pay, Anderson said.

“Kids are served a lunch even if they can’t pay for it,” she said. “We are happy to do what we can to help the kids and school district out.”

The final weekend of 2017 Snowflake Days features the annual Coon Rapids Junior Royalty Pageant Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m. in the Coon Rapids High School auditorium. There are four divisions: petite, girls ages 5-8; commodore, boys ages 5-8; petite, girls ages 9-12; and teen, girls ages 13-15.

Sponsored by the Coon Rapids Junior Royalty Pageant Committee, the event also has dozens of silent auction items on which people can bid. Tickets are $8 per person with no charge for children ages 4 and under.

Two events are scheduled for the final day of Snowflake Days Sunday, Feb. 12.

A waffle breakfast served by the Coon Rapids North Star Lions Club 8 a.m. to noon at the Coon Rapids VFW will benefit the Coon Rapids Firecracker 5K, 10K and kids fun run over the Fourth of July weekend.

The cost is $8 per person with kids ages 5 and under eating free. The menu features Belgian waffles, sausage, juice, coffee and milk. The Fire Department will be selling its new 2017 calendars at the breakfast.

“We are excited to have the Snowflake Days waffle breakfast return this year in support of the Coon Rapids Firecracker 5K organization (Run CR Group),” Buszta said.

The city of Coon Rapids will be hosting the last event of the 2017 Snowflake Days at the Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd., with activities running from 3-7:30 p.m.

According to Stephanie Ring, city communications and marketing coordinator, this will be the second year of the family fun day at the ice center, and it is bigger than 2016’s event with more activities.

The schedule includes cookies and canvas, conference rooms A and B, 3-4:30 p.m.; outside games on the ice center grounds, outdoor and pleasure rinks, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; public skate, indoor rink, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; indoor ice fishing, spin art and face painting, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and lights-out glow skate, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Most activities are free, but some small fees may apply. Food, hot chocolate and other concession items will be available for purchase at the ice center.

Buszta is excited that one of Snowflake Days’ newer events, cookies and canvas, will take place in conjunction with the family fun day at the ice center, she said.

“This will be our third year with that event and each has been more successful that the previous,” Buszta said. “The children really have fun painting their own personal winter scene canvas and having hot chocolate and cookies.”

There is something happening during the celebration for the young and young-at-heart alike, according to Buszta.

“So please come out and support us,” Buszta said.