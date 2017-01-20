UnionHerald crime briefs from the Jan. 20, 2017, edition

Diversion for Ham Lake woman

After allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Coon Rapids Target store, Jaclyn Michelle Bahl, 32, was ordered in Anoka County District Court Jan. 11 to complete a diversion program.

Coon Rapids police responded to Target on Springbrook Drive Dec. 12, 2016, after a loss prevention employee saw a woman concealing clothing, toys and electronics in a tote bag, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman, later identified as Bahl, was seen going in and out of a fitting room and leaving with clothes taken from the store, the complaint alleges.

Bahl was detained by the loss prevention employee and later arrested.

Bahl will be on probation for two years and must complete 40 hours of community service.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Former Andover man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

Bradley Allen Guck, 54, was sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison with credit for 210 days served after being convicted of three felony pornography crimes.

Guck, a predatory offender, was convicted of disseminating pornographic work and possessing pornographic work involving minors Jan. 10 in Anoka County District Court.

Guck had three additional pornography possession charges dismissed.

Law enforcement became aware of a computer offering child pornography images for download through peer to peer networking in August 2013, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement traced the computer to an Andover address where Guck lived and where they found a computer and digital storage device Guck said were his, the complaint states.

A digital forensic exam revealed thousands of files of child pornography, still images and videos, with some depicting adults sexually engaged with toddlers, according to the complaint.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Cash, jewelry stolen in burglary

Cash and jewelry were stolen in a burglary at a Coon Rapids residence reported Jan. 9.

A 39-year-old woman returned to her home on Bittersweet Street NW that morning to find the basement window broken, according to the Coon Rapids Police report.

Checking the rest of the house, the woman discovered that six rings and about $1,000 in cash had been stolen from her upstairs bedroom dresser, the police report states.

According to the report, the woman had purchased the home in December and was in transition.

No leads were developed in a neighborhood canvas, the report states.

~ Peter Bodley

Felony DWI charge pending against Coon Rapids man

Felony DWI and other charges are pending against a Coon Rapids man, 36, following a one-vehicle accident in the city shortly before midnight Jan. 11.

According to the Coon Rapids Police report, a call sent officers to Riverview Place where a vehicle had crashed into a tree and the driver was attempting to flee on foot, but struggling to walk.

On arrival, officers located the driver about 15 yards from the vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a broken right leg or knee, the report states.

Officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, he had bloodshot, watery eyes and he allegedly admitting to drinking alcohol some 90 minutes before the accident.

He allegedly refused to take a preliminary breath test and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Inside the vehicle, police found an open beer bottle in plain view on the driver floor board and the vehicle was towed to the police department forfeiture lot.

Police received a search warrant from a judge to take a blood draw for DWI. That took place in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital and the blood kit was sent to the Tri-County Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

A check of the driver’s criminal history allegedly shows three qualified, prior DWI convictions, elevating this alleged offense to felony level, the police report states.

According to court records, the driver’s most recent conviction came in 2015 when he was ordered to serve a year in jail and was placed on probation for four years.

In addition to felony DWI, pending charges include open bottle and driving with a canceled license, the police report states.

~ Peter Bodley

Vehicle thief sentenced

A 25-year-old man caught stealing a vehicle in Anoka was sentenced Jan. 3 in Anoka County District Court.

Arthur Morris Whaley, of Vadnais Heights, was sentenced on a felony charge of vehicle theft. He was given credit for 101 days served in jail and not ordered to serve any more time behind bars for this charge. But he must pay $700 in restitution and is on probation for the next five years.

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 dispatcher alerted Anoka police at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 2016, that a green Nissan truck had just been stolen from the driveway of an Anoka home in the 700 block of Brisbin Street.

Within minutes, an officer spotted the vehicle on East River Road and a short chase ensued before Whaley parked in the ABC Newspapers’ office lot in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard and ran from the truck.

Coon Rapids police set up a perimeter while K-9 officer teams from the Anoka Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Whaley. He was found hiding under a trailer in the back yard of home. An Anoka Police K-9 bit Whaley in the ear while he was being apprehended. He was treated at Mercy Hospital.

~ Eric Hagen

Andover man sentenced for burglary

A 19-year-old man who went into an Andover home without permission was sentenced Jan. 4 in Anoka County District Court.

Edwin Hamilton Russ, Jr., of Andover, was sentenced on a felony charge of first-degree burglary. He got 20 years probation, but his sentencing includes 180 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 a.m. July 22, 2016, were called to an Andover home in the 13000 block of Ibis Street because the homeowner found a man he did not know inside his home.

The homeowner told authorities that he was downstairs when he heard his dogs barking. He went upstairs to investigate and saw an unknown man in the hallway. He confronted the man, who said he was Edwin Watts and that he was a contractor. He left before the police arrived, according to the complaint.

The victim told the police that he did not have any contractors on his property and this man did not have permission to be in his home. He found the back patio door was open, according to the complaint.

Based on the description of the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office went to Russ’ home. They saw him inside the home wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Crooks and Castles” that the victim described the home burglar wearing. The victim identified Russ as the man who had been inside his home, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Sentencing in stolen vehicle case

A 38-year-old man caught in East Bethel with a stolen car was sentenced Jan. 11 in Anoka County District Court.

Scott Gordon Hoglund, of Bayport, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but was given credit for 444 days served. The charge was felony-level vehicle theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Hoglund and Otsego resident Michael Deremer were caught with stolen vehicles in East Bethel on Oct. 15, 2015. Deremer was sentenced on Dec. 3, 2015, to 17 months in prison with a credit of 49 days.

The vehicle had been stolen from Cornerstone Ford in Elk River. An iPad was in this truck and authorities used GPS tracking technology to find the stolen vehicle at an East Bethel home in the 1200 block of 229th Avenue.

Hoglund drove the stolen truck through the yard and a field, almost hitting several officers pursuing him, The chase went through several yards as he made his way to Highway 65. The chase went on for about five miles and reached speeds over 90 mph before the truck ran into a ditch in the area of Highway 65 near 226th Avenue, according to the complaint.

Deremer also tried to get away in another stolen truck, but was quickly apprehended. Police also recovered a stolen RV that was parked at the East Bethel home, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man sentenced for domestic assault

A 33-year-old man was sentenced Jan. 6 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation.

Keith Monte Davis, of Minneapolis, was given credit for 72 days served in jail and not ordered to serve any more time. He was placed on probation for three years.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police responded to an assault in progress the afternoon of Feb. 7, 2016. They found a woman with blood on her head and face.

The woman told officers that she was gathering her belongings when Jacobs grabbed her by the throat and choked her while pushing her against a vehicle for about half-a-minute. She said she was unable to breathe.

When she later tried to grab her belongings from the vehicle, she said Jacobs got into the car and drove with her in it. She said he struck her when she tried to take the keys. Passerby witnessed the assault, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen