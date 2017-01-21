Anoka County History: Potatoes: A path to prosperity for Anoka farmers

By John Evans

Contributing Writer

Toward the end of the 19th century, Anoka County farmers who had been raising corn and wheat found a new path to prosperity lay just under their feet, waiting to be dug out of the ground. There was money to be made in growing potatoes. From the late 1880s until well into the 20th century, the potato dominated as the popular local crop.

Records of potato farming in the county date back as far as 1848, but it took an immigrant from Maine, Reuel L. Hall, who moved to Minnesota in the 1880s, to give the business a jump-start. Starch manufacture had been a successful enterprise in New England for a number of years and Hall saw no reason that success couldn’t be repeated in the Midwest. Anoka County, with its light sandy soil, seemed an ideal place to start.

Hall’s first task became convincing skeptical farmers they ought to start growing more spuds than they already were, and his second was to raise the capital for a starch factory. He managed to secure $25,000 in backing, building a plant along the Rum River in 1885. At first he had only a few farmers signed up to sell to him, but, as it became apparent he was capable of paying for the crop, more and more jumped on board. The potato harvest increased from 60,000 bushels in 1879 to half a million in 1889.

Hall entered into partnerships and built more factories, first in Monticello in 1887, then in North Branch and Harris in 1888. Other entrepreneurs joined in, and by 1892 there were a dozen starch factories in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In 1895 the Rum River factory ran continuously during the processing season, from Aug. 7 through Dec. 24. It processed 260,000 bushels of the tubers and extracted 34,000 pounds of starch. A photo from the era shows wagons loaded with bushel baskets stacked three rows high, each being pulled by two horses, bringing their produce into Anoka.

Before long, the growers recognized they didn’t have to use their best large potatoes to fulfill their starch contracts; medium and small ones worked just as well. They began reserving their best-looking potatoes to sell for cooking, where they could get a better price. The potatoes produced by local soil and climate not only excelled in taste and appearance, but also matured a couple weeks earlier than other Minnesota potatoes. These Anoka early potatoes became sought after, and some locals reportedly saw a stand in Washington, D.C., offering “fine potatoes” for 75 cents a bushel and “Anoka Potatoes” for $1.25. Even if the story wasn’t true, it showed the pride the locals took in their spuds.

According to the Union, by 1898 Anoka County held the biggest potato market in Minnesota and one of the largest in the nation. The potato harvest peaked in 1909 at 1.2 million bushels. Auxiliary industry blossomed. In the 1920s, Cuddigan-Geh Manufacturing company, on East Main and Seventh Street, built potato loaders in Anoka. The machines allowed the work of six to 10 men to be done by only two — one to drive the loader and another to cruise along side with a wagon. They were shipped as far as Colorado, Idaho and Alberta.

The bonanza didn’t last. Depleted soil led to a steady decline in the ‘20s and ‘30s and eventually the starch processing plants shut down.

Decades later, in 1964, the University of Minnesota developed a hybrid it called the “Anoka potato.” Like the earlier potatoes that had been informally called “Anokas,” it was a tasty cooking potato that matured early. Anoka County may no longer be a potato capital, but it still can grow some mighty fine spuds.

John Evans is a volunteer with the Anoka County Historical Society.