Golfers enjoy outdoor weather at Bunker Hills Golf Club

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The driving range at Bunker Hills Golf Club was a busy place in the middle of January. Thursday saw beautiful temperatures, allowing golfers to come out and practice their swing. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Mother Nature has been good to Minnesota this week. So much so that area golfers were able to work on their swings outdoors in the middle of January.

Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids opened its driving range on Thursday, the earliest the course has ever opened in a year. With snow being cleared from the tee area, which allows 18 golfers to practice at a time, plenty of people took advantage of the January weather up in the 40-degrees.