Golfers enjoy outdoor weather at Bunker Hills Golf Club

Mother Nature has been good to Minnesota this week. So much so that area golfers were able to work on their swings outdoors in the middle of January.
Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids opened its driving range on Thursday, the earliest the course has ever opened in a year. With snow being cleared from the tee area, which allows 18 golfers to practice at a time, plenty of people took advantage of the January weather up in the 40-degrees.
Dan Buschow was one of many who enjoyed some Minnesota golf in January. (Photos by Sam Herder)