Gun goes off in Blaine laundromat during assault, no injuries

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Blaine Police Department is investigating an assault that took place at a laundromat Friday evening, Jan. 20.

During the altercation, one suspect pulled out a handgun to hit someone over the head. The gun went off, but nobody was injured by the gun shot, according to Blaine police.

Officers from the Blaine and Coon Rapids police departments responded to a call of a possible shooting at the A+ Coin Wash laundromat, 10535 University Ave. NE, at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 20. A victim of the assault was found along with two other people inside the laundromat.

Authorities believe a prior confrontation between two groups led to this assault. Three suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle before police arrived after this victim was hit over the head with a gun.

Blaine police say this was an isolated incident between two groups and there is not any danger to the public at this time.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Blaine Police Department with this investigation.

