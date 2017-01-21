Park Terrace first-graders recreate items from the 1800s

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Park Terrace Elementary School first-graders stepped back into the 1800s this week to create replicas of items from the era. First-grader Everet Kraus shows off the train he built Jan. 17. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

Back in October, kids left Spring Lake Park for Elk River to visit the historic Oliver Kelley Farm.

“We learned all about old stuff and farms,” said first-grader Logan McNeil. “It was really hard for them.”

Everet Kraus agreed: “I wouldn’t want to do those chores.”

Since the field trip, kids have continued to explore the 1800s on their iPads.

Articles, pictures, videos and more were all made available to kids on Schoology, Spring Lake Park Schools learning management system.

After about a week of research earlier this month, kids were invited to bring their research to life, creating projects of their own choosing.

Logan decided to make a model of an old television set using empty paper towel rolls, while Everet chose to make a train.

Their classmate Zahra Hariyanawala decided to fashion some fabric into a skirt that matched 1800s designs.

Joshua Fannemel recreated a football field after research led him to discover that the first football game was played on Nov. 6, 1875.

Joshua said researching was fun because it allowed him to explore the past.

“They became the historians,” first-grade teacher Darrick Becken said of the students, noting that the project allowed for highly individualized learning.

Students planned to showcase their work in an open house the evening of Jan. 19.

