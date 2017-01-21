Ramsey and M&G Trailer Sales agree to new lease

M&G Trailer Sales, 7443 Highway 10, will be able to expand its parking lot to store more trailers outside thanks to a new lease agreement reached with the city of Ramsey. The Ramsey City Council Jan. 10 approved a lease amendment that will allow M&G Trailer Sales to expand its property to have more space for outside storage of trailers for sale. Photo by Eric Hagen

The council on Jan. 10 agreed to amend the city’s lease so that M&G Trailer Sales could increase its leased space from 40,000 square feet to 98,000 square feet. This would allow the business to put in a larger gravel parking lot to have more area to store trailers that are for sale.

Ramsey owns land along Highway 10 that it purchased through the state’s Right of Way Acquisition Loan Fund. Until the land is needed for any highway project, however, the city is able to lease these properties to private businesses in order to collect property taxes and rent in the meantime.

The Highway 10 Access Planning Study approved by the cities of Anoka and Ramsey and Anoka County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation show that properties between Highway 10 and the railroad tracks and west of Ramsey Boulevard will be vacated. The direct accesses these businesses now enjoy onto Highway 10 will go away. Ramsey Boulevard is slated to get an interchange in this long-term visioning document. The proximity of the tracks makes it difficult to put in a new service road in this area so this eliminates an alternative access for these businesses west of Ramsey Boulevard.

Because the Highway 10 project that has no definitive timeline, the Ramsey City Council previously changed a city policy that would allow these businesses to use Class 5 gravel for parking lot expansions as opposed to needing to use asphalt.

“The reason we as a council is allowing gravel is because it doesn’t make sense for them to blacktop the whole thing when the plan is to acquire the property,” Council Member Chris Riley said.

M&G Trailer Sales signed a five-year lease agreement with Ramsey in April 2014. Along with expanding the lease space, the City Council Jan. 10 also agreed to a five-year extension.

The new rent amounts for M&G Trailer Sales to be paid to the city of Ramsey will be $4,083.33 per month in 2017 and will increase each year. The 2021 rent per month will be $5,063.33.

The city could terminate this lease at any time, but would have to give six months notice.

The new lease requires M&G Trailer Sales to give the city an additional deposit of $8,500. Including the first lease deposited amount, the city has $10,000 from this business that it could use to remove the lots and buildings should it ever need the property for a highway project.

