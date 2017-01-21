UnionHerald Looking Back for Jan. 20

School leases the Armory

The school officials have leased the Armory for two months for the use of the pupils for a gymnasium, basketball and other kindred pastimes. The hours will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and evening use when needed for lectures, debates, rehearsals and banquets.

– 100 years ago, Jan. 16, 1917 Anoka Herald

Farmers will travel to Arden Farms

To acquaint farmers with the new technique and devices used with the artificial breeding of dairy cattle, a tour has been arranged for Tuesday afternoon, January 27, at Arden Farms.

– 75 years ago, Jan. 21, 1942

Anoka Union

Coon Rapids likes the “Votematic” machine

The Coon Rapids City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night, requesting the 1967 Minnesota Legislature allow the City the permanent authority to use the Votematic Voting Machine System. Both Bloomington and Coon Rapids had been singled out by the 1965 Legislature to test the machines on a two year experimental basis. The IBM manufactured machines were then used in four elections in Coon Rapids, including the Primary and General Elections of 1966.

– 50 years ago, Jan. 20, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

Two health care organizations merge

Health One Corporation and LifeSpan, Inc., two Minneapolis-based, not-for-profit health care organizations, are planning to merge. The merger would combine all assets of Health One and its owned organizations, which include Mercy and Unity hospitals and United Hospital in St. Paul, with LifeSpan and several of its controlled organizations, including Abbott Northwestern Hospital and LifeSpan’s outstate affiliates.

– 25 years ago, Jan. 17, 1992

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.