‘Report a Problem’ on potholes, snow plowing and more

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Andover residents wanting to make the city aware of a bad pothole, a broken park bench, a water main break or their street not getting plowed very well can now get on their tablets, phones or computers to use a “Report a Problem” application.

All they have to do is go to the city of Andover’s website (www.andovermn.gov) and click on the “Report a Problem” link next to the construction cone icon and located between the “Agendas & Minutes” and the “Submit a Request” links.

Residents can still call or email Andover City Hall as they have traditionally done, but this new tool offers convenience for residents and city staff, according to City Engineer and Public Works Director David Berkowitz.

Berkowitz thinks there may be times when people may see a pothole or some other issue that bothers them and they may intend to contact the city, but forget to. With 200 miles of streets, 32 miles of trails and 67 city parks. Andover has a lot of things to keep track of.

“We want to allow residents to have an easy way to report a concern,” Berkowitz said.

Rather than making a mental note to call the city later, a person with a tablet or smartphone could theoretically take a picture and go to the city’s website to fill out the report form and share this photo with the city.

People do not have to share their names, but do need to share an email address because the city follows up with everyone who fills out a form so they know what the outcome is.

There are four categories that people can report: streets (signs, potholes, plowing), parks (playgrounds, trails and rinks), water (hydrants, water main breaks) and sewer (storm drain).

All submissions directly go to the supervisor. Once issues are responded to, an administrative assistant will follow up with the resident, Berkowitz said.

The city’s GIS contractor, RESPEC, helped launch this feature on the city’s website in early December. A short blurb was included in the city’s January and February newsletter to get the word out.

“We want people to report things,” Berkowitz said.

[email protected]