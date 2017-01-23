Anoka gymnastics results – 1-21-17

The Anoka gymnastics team took first place over Elk River and Andover/Blaine on Jan. 21 with 138.375 points. Below are placewinners for Anoka:
Vault:
1st Hannah Tuomela – 9.425
Bars:
1st Adreanna Willodson – 9.05
2nd Ana Lehnart – 8.325
4th Anna Jouppi – 7.85
Beam:
1st Hannah Tuomela – 9.15
2nd Anna Jouppi – 8.85
3rd Ana Lehnart – 8.85
Floor:
1st- Hannah Tuomela – 9.4
2nd- Adreanna Willodson – 9.275
3rd- Anna Jouppi – 9.2
All around:
1st Hannah Tuomela – 35.425
2nd Anna Jouppi – 33.95
3rd Ana Lehnart – 33.775