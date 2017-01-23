Anoka gymnastics results – 1-21-17

The Anoka gymnastics team took first place over Elk River and Andover/Blaine on Jan. 21 with 138.375 points. Below are placewinners for Anoka:

Vault:

1st Hannah Tuomela – 9.425

Bars:

1st Adreanna Willodson – 9.05

2nd Ana Lehnart – 8.325

4th Anna Jouppi – 7.85

Beam:

1st Hannah Tuomela – 9.15

2nd Anna Jouppi – 8.85

3rd Ana Lehnart – 8.85

Floor:

1st- Hannah Tuomela – 9.4

2nd- Adreanna Willodson – 9.275

3rd- Anna Jouppi – 9.2

All around:

1st Hannah Tuomela – 35.425

2nd Anna Jouppi – 33.95

3rd Ana Lehnart – 33.775