Blaine police reports

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for theft.

• On Jan. 8 in the 200 block of 89th Avenue NE, a residential burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 9 in the 1200 block of Hupp Street NE, a theft of construction equipment from a work trailer and damage to property were reported. There was a forced entry.

• On Jan. 9 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Jan. 9 in the 1600 block of 101st Avenue NE, tires and rims were stolen from two work trucks.

• On Jan. 9 in the 1400 block of 101st Avenue NE, a report was made of tires and rims being stolen from two work trucks over the weekend.

• On Jan. 10 in the 1000 block of Austin Street NE, a vehicle theft was reported.

• On Jan. 10 in the 9900 block of Cord Street NE, mail theft was reported.

• On Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of Taylor Street NE, a residential burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE, a business burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of Austin Street NE, a home burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 11 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for stealing from Burlington Coat Factory.

• On Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for theft, false information and outstanding warrants after she was caught stealing from Cub Foods.

• On Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of Naples Street NE, a theft from a trailer at a construction site was reported.

DWIs

• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Paul Parkway NE, a driver was arrested on a probable felony charge of first-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE, a man involved in a property damage accident was arrested for DWI.

• On Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE, a driver was arrested for possession of narcotics.

• On Jan. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE, a woman was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and traffic charges following a traffic stop.