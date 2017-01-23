Council plans work session on Port Riverwalk

One component of the Port Riverwalk housing development proposal is moving forward; the other is on hold.

In March 2016, the Coon Rapids City Council chose two firms to redevelop Port Riverwalk, 30-plus acres of city-owned property which was formerly the location of the Coon Rapids Shopping Center and other businesses south of Coon Rapids Boulevard between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street.

Plymouth-based The Beard Group presented a concept plan for a 160-unit, three-story, market-rate apartment building with an underground parking garage and a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units at the west end of the site between Drake Street and Egret Boulevard, while Centra Homes, a Coon Rapids-based developer, came in with a concept plan for the rest of the site that proposed 105 units of detached, for-sale townhomes, both one- and two-level, with a 50-50 mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

Centra Homes officials will meet with the City Council in a work session Feb. 14 to present a revised concept plan that is similar to the original concept, according to City Manager Matt Stemwedel.

But The Beard Group has “backed off” on its apartment plan, said Grant Fernelius, city community development director.

Financing is the main issue; specifically, the failure to date of special state legislation sought by the city to extend the Port Riverwalk tax increment financing, or TIF, district another five years, Fernelius said.

Without the TIF extension, the city cannot generate enough increment from the TIF district required to help finance the apartment project, he said.

The city first proposed the TIF extension at the 2015 legislative session, then again in 2016 when it was part of the tax bill that passed both the House and Senate in the final day of the session, but was vetoed by Gov. Mark Dayton because of a typographical error.

“The Beard Group is open to additional conversations if the TIF extension is approved by the state,” Fernelius said.

The city is pursuing, as a priority, the special legislation at the 2017 session working with local legislators, according to Stemwedel.

The extension, if approved, would extend the TIF district to 2038 and generate an estimated $4.5 million in extra increment, Fernelius said.

“The Centra Homes proposal is the more viable project right now,” he said.

But city assistance will be needed for infrastructure improvements in the Port Riverwalk area, according to Stemwedel.

The TIF district was established after the Coon Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased the property that is now known as Port Riverwalk for $16 million, demolished a dozen buildings and cleaned up contamination from a dry cleaning business as well as an illegal dump.

A housing redevelopment proposal by Rottlund Homes and Shamrock Development comprising 250 for-sale townhomes and a 60-unit senior building was approved by the council in 2007, but it was never built because the housing market tanked at the onset of the recession.