Flurry of activities coming for Anoka Winterfest

For the fourth year the city of Anoka will host its Winterfest celebration, with the 2017 version running Jan. 27-29. Winterfest organizers have worked to include activities for everyone. The celebration takes place at Green Haven Golf Club.

Friday night kicks off with a wine and beer tasting from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available from Better Values Liquor, at Anoka City Hall or at www.ci.anoka.mn.us. You must be 21 to attend.

There will be live music from Pair of 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight, food and drink for purchase and bonfires on the patio.

Saturday is a big day for kids at Green Haven. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there is a long list of family-friendly activities.

There will be a build-your-own pancake buffet along with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

You can brush up on your golf skills with a 9-hole deluxe mini-putt course or engage your creativity with art activities led by ArtStart, Rum River Art Center and Tornado Factory.

Lyric Arts will head up make-and-take puppets and costumes.

A cross-country ski equipment demo will take place, weather permitting.

City vehicles will be on display, there will bonfires with s’mores and hot chocolate and a variety of games, including electronic basketball, ladder golf, bean bag toss, giant dice and more.

A new event has been added this year on Saturday night, for the over-21 crowd. There will be a taco bar at Haven’s Point, along with live music, cash bar and bean bag toss. It runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. features a special Winterfest brunch at Green Haven. Coupons for 20 percent off will be available at Saturday’s activities. Reservations required; call 763-576-2966.

Green Haven Golf Course and Event Center is located at 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka. Nonperishable food or cash donations will be collected for the ACBC Food Shelf.

