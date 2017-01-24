Alexandra House to hold volunteer training

Since 1977, Alexandra House has provided comfort, shelter, and hope to families across the Twin Cities Metro. But this critical work would not be possible without the help of nearly a hundred volunteers who are deeply committed to ending domestic, sexual, and dating violence as well as abuse in later life in their communities.

Volunteers serve for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they heard a moving story about the work Alexandra House does in the community through an event. Sometimes they get involved through a volunteer activity with their faith group or community organization. And, unfortunately, sometimes they come to us because they or a loved one have experienced a senseless act of violence. Emily Dusold is one of those volunteers. Dusold’s aunt was killed by her boyfriend of 10 years. The details are gruesome. The outcome is heartbreaking. As she grieved, Dusold determined she wanted to be a part of the solution.

“I want to help people who are in the same type of situation, that need help,” she said.

On the five-year anniversary of her aunt’s murder, Dusold signed up for Alexandra House’s annual Walk for Hope. At the Walk, she heard about the upcoming volunteer advocate training and registered for the information session to learn more. The following spring, Dusold went through volunteer training and became an active shelter and on-call hospital advocate. As she learned about the dynamics of domestic violence, she began to understand the shame and uncertainty that her aunt may have felt and could have been one of the reasons she kept the violence a secret.

“Volunteering has been one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve ever made,” Dusold said. “It has helped me heal.”

For individuals interested in working directly with clients as advocates or childcare providers, we offer a 50-hour training program that prepares individuals for the challenges of direct-service volunteering. The next training is Feb. 16 to March 14. There will also be a mandatory information session Thursday, Feb. 2.

This training presents the unique opportunity for community members to learn critical skills when working with survivors of domestic, sexual, and dating violence and abuse in later life. Volunteers are an indispensable component of Alexandra House’s work. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Jess Cheney, Community Education Coordinator, at 763-795-5452 or [email protected] To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.alexandrahouse.org/get-involved/volunteerintern/.

Pre-registration is required and volunteers must attend both the information session and all 10 volunteer training sessions.

Alexandra House assists individuals and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence through a continuum of free-of-charge services from emergency shelter and crisis intervention, to legal advocacy and housing assistance, to youth prevention and intervention services that are designed to help victims regain hope for a better future.