Blaine teen to perform in South Indian dance premiere

Aarthi Vijayakumar, 15, of Blaine, will join fellow Bharatanatyam dancers in the premiere performance of “Ritu – The Seasons” in St. Paul Jan. 28. Blaine resident Aarthi Vijayakumar will perform in the premiere of “Ritu – The Seasons” Saturday, Jan. 28. Photo by Rick Ulku, courtesy of Kala Vandanam

Aarthi, who is a sophomore at Mounds View High School, has studied South Indian dance since she was 5, initially attracted to the costumes and jewelry.

“That was why I started, but over time, my love for dance evolved into a passion for the art itself,” she said. “I especially love how we can depict anything through this form of dance, from emotions to characters to stories.”

Aarthi is part of the Kala Vandanam Dance Company, led by Suchitra Sairam, in St. Paul.

Sairam describes Aarthi as a well-rounded dancer.

“She has a very strong grounding both in rhythm and expression,” she said. “She also has this lovely grace in her dancing.”

Sairam began rehearsing “Ritu – The Seasons” with Aarthi and other young dancers this past summer after receiving a $20,000 grant from the Knight Foundation and more than $15,000 in donations.

“The primary goal of the project is to develop an original work to give local aspiring Bharatanatyam dancers a chance to experience what their peers in ballet and theater often do – to participate in a professional production from the ground up,” Sairam said.

The full-length piece takes inspiration from different times in history and corners of the world. Primary influences were Antonio Vivaldi’s set of four violin compositions “The Four Seasons,” written in the early 1720s, and Kalidasa’s poetry “Rtusamhara,” dating back to fourth-century India.

All artistic content is original: Sairam developed the concept, choreography and artistic direction; Jyothishmathi Sheejith composed the music; and Dipankar Mukherjee and Meena Natarajan of Pangea World Theater stepped in with dramaturgical direction.

“It’s really fun and interesting to depict the difference and similarities in each season and show how the same people or animals react to the different characteristics of each season,” Aarthi said. “I have really enjoyed learning the type of pieces we worked on because they are beautifully unorthodox. It gave me a new outlook on the range of possibilities that there are for Bharatanatyam pieces.”

“Ritu – The Seasons” premieres at the Anne Simley Theater at Hamline Univerisity, 1530 W. Taylor Ave., St. Paul. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $30 at the door. To check ticket availability, visit www.kalavandanam.com.

“I’m really excited for the premiere,” Aarthi said. “I think we’ve been working up to this for a long time, and we all know the show well.”

Additional performances are being planned for each season this year, according to Sairam.

