Judith “Judy” Anne Scholljegerdes

Judith Anne Scholljegerdes, 78, of St. Francis, Minnesota, formerly of Stacyville, Iowa, died peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at her residence under the care of hospice.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Marlin; children, Wayne Gustison of Ivor, Virginia, Brenda Standke of Aurora, Colorado, and Craig Scholljegerdes of Prosper, Texas; and five grandchildren, Tawney Gustison, Stephanie, Daniel, and Megan Standke, and Gavin Scholljegerdes.

