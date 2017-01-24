Life Looking Back for Jan. 20

District 16 approves hockey masks

New ice hockey face masks were demonstrated by Jim Petron, activity director for School District No. 16, at the school board meeting Jan. 11. “The youngsters are shooting with much more confidence with the face masks,” said Chris Huber, superintendent.

– 40 years ago, Jan. 21, 1977

Hot tub business draws attention

Commuters took a double-take during rush hour last week when they spied three men in a tub along Highway 65. With the temperatures plunging below freezing, Roger Rosetter and his employees from R&R Solariums plunged into a hot tub. R&R rents the hot tubs, and the steamy exhibits a way of promoting this new feature.

– 30 years ago, Jan. 23, 1987

Salvation Army moves from SLP to Anoka

For almost two years The Salvation Army called the Emmanuel Christian Center in Spring Lake Park home. With the need to be more centrally located, The Salvation Army has a new home: downtown Anoka. Located on the second floor of the old post office, 300 E. Main St., The Salvation Army hosted an open house Jan. 8 to showcase its new office.

– 20 years ago, Jan. 17, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.