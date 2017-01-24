New reduced conflict intersections planned for Highway 65

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Anoka County and the Federal Highway Administration, is putting the finishing touches on a Highway 65 construction project that will put six reduced-conflict intersections in place. There is currently one such intersection in Ham Lake at 169th Avenue.

Starting at 143rd Avenue and heading north, there will be reduced-conflict intersections at Viking Boulevard, 153rd, 157th, 181st and 187th. The intersection at Viking Boulevard will have traffic lights with lighting from end to end; the other five intersections will have lighting only. Construction is tentatively set for 2018 to 2019. Funding for the project will come from county, state and federal dollars.

During a special meeting at the East Bethel City Council chambers on Jan. 5, representatives from MnDOT and the Federal Highway Association provided Highway 65 reduced-conflict intersection information to the public via panel discussion and posters as well as computer graphics and video shown on in-house large screens.

Leading the panel discussion was Sheila M. Kauppi, MnDOT Metro District North area manager.

“We wanted to see if there was something we can do on Highway 65 so as not to end up like the traffic signals south of Bunker,” Kauppi said. She spoke of the two-year study that considered crashes, waiting time at intersections, stacking of cars at medians and projections of traffic through 2040.

In the executive summary of a report by Brandon Bourdon, representing Kimley-Horn & Associates, the national design consult firm working with the state agencies, the intersection of Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard is noted in particular detail for needing an reduced-conflict intersection.

“The (reduced-conflict intersection) provides improved traffic safety by reducing the number of conflict points at the intersection and reducing the potential for more severe types of crashes,” Bourdon said. “In addition to these benefits, the cost of (a reduced-conflict intersection) is significantly less than the cost of an improved conventional intersection.”

According to Federal Highway Administration representative William Stein, “There are 13 of these intersections in Minnesota already, and over 50 throughout the United States.”

When asked about police and fire use of the intersections, Stein explained that emergency vehicles across the country use the best route per intersection for their responses. Locally, the state, county and city services are already working on the best ways to maneuver each reduced-conflict intersection.

Adding these intersections to Highway 65 will not be a panacea for traffic congestion. With the expected growth through 2040, however, they will provide a 62 percent improvement over the current intersection designs, according to projections.

East Bethel Mayor Steve Voss said at the meeting: “We’ve all seen six or seven cars stacked up in the median. With this setup, they will be forced to stay in a lane, be organized and be safer.”

East Bethel City Administrator Jack Davis addressed surface road use along the trunk highway.

“We have to develop the surface roads in conjunction with the (intersections),” Davis said. “It’s crucial we have the frontage and back access roads along the corridor for businesses and alternate routes for local traffic. We do have funding already in place for that work.”

Corey Burstad, a developer with property along Highway 65, provided a succinct outlook from a business owner’s perspective.

“Public safety, of course, is a big concern that has to be addressed,” Burstad said. “We’d just like to make sure the road improvements flow with development by the city, including their upcoming comprehensive plan.”

Local business development and safety are both concerns shared by the city, too.

“I’ll argue with anyone that we need something done because of the traffic danger,” Voss said. “However, one of our biggest concerns is if this will adversely affect local businesses. To attract development, you can’t be too far ahead of the curve.”

Making sure everyone along the route is working together is something Todd Sherman, MnDOT project manager, spoke about.

“We have met nearly every other month with Anoka County, East Bethel and Ham Lake representatives,” he said. “It’s been very encouraging to see the collaboration of the county and cities to find a positive solution.”