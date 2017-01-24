Ramsey Tip-A-Cop at Acapulco on Jan. 26

The Ramsey Police Department will be serving at the Acapulco Mexican restaurant next Thursday, Jan. 26 to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. The Ramsey Police Department is helping out Special Olympics Minnesota by participating in Tip-A-Cop at the Acapulco restaurant, 7988 Sunwood Drive NW, in Ramsey. Stop by on Jan. 26 between 5 and 9 p.m. to be served by Ramsey Police officers. The tips collected by the officers will be donated to Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the second year the department has conducted this fundraiser. Pictured here is Ramsey Police Officer Nick Dahlberg. Submitted photo

The money that patrons tip the Ramsey Police Department staff on Jan. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. will be benefiting special needs athletes who compete in Special Olympics Minnesota events.

The department is once again participating in Anoka County’s Polar Plunge, which will be happening on Feb. 25 on Crooked Lake in Coon Rapids. This Tip-A-Cop effort will count toward the Ramsey Police Department’s team donation to Special Olympics Minnesota.

According to Ramsey police officer Drew Moldenhauer, the department raised $3,979 last year when it did the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for the first time. There are 15 police department staff have signed up to serve meals at Ramsey’s Acapulco, which is located at 7988 Sunwood Drive N.W.

