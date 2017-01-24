Trial begins for father accused of murdering son

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Prosecutors say that Joseph Theodorus Effertz on the morning of July 22, 2016, shot his son – Joshua Effertz – in the back when he was trying to leave his father’s bedroom in the Blaine trailer court home where they lived together. Joseph Theodorus Effertz

Joseph Effertz’ defense attorneys say their client used self defense to protect himself from a son who used meth and who he believed was on meth when he came bursting into the bedroom where his father was lying naked on the bed.

Prosecutor Jennifer Verdeja, of the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, and public defense attorney Bill Robyt gave opening statements on this case Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, in front of a 14-member jury and with Anoka County District Court Judge Barry Sullivan presiding.

The 61-year-old Joseph Effertz is facing two felony charges of murder in the second-degree for his alleged role in the death of his 38-year-old son. He pleaded not guilty Nov. 29, 2016.

In front of the jury, Verdeja placed a large board showing the layout of the mobile home at 3211 89th Curve NE. Referencing a videotaped statement that Joseph Effertz gave to detectives after he was brought in for questioning, Verdeja said Joshua Effertz went into his father’s bedroom just before 7 a.m. July 22, 2016 to look for a tape.

Verdeja said Joseph Effertz grabbed a gun from under a blanket while his son was looking for the tape. Joshua Effertz turned around and saw the gun and went to leave his father fired his gun five times, according to Verdeja. The autopsy found that Joshua Effertz had been struck a total of four times in the left arm, the back of the right arm, the right hip and in the lower back.

Verdeja said Joseph Effertz kept firing the gun until it jammed.

Joseph Effertz called 911 from his home and a neighbor also called 911 when she saw Joshua Effertz bleeding in the street.

“He was alone, injured and breathing heavily,” Verdeja said.

Joshua Effertz died at 8:08 a.m. July 22 at the Hennepin County Medical Center. He had multiple lacerations on his kidney and liver from the gunshots, Verdeja said.

She told the jury that Joseph Effert’z DNA was found on the gun and the bullets found in Joshua Effertz’ body and shell casings found in the home matched that gun. She pointed to the large board showing the layout of the home and how Joshua Effertz bled as he went from his father’s bedroom at the far corner of the trailer to the front door, bleeding along the way.

After Verdeja concluded the state’s opening argument, Robyt shared the words of Joseph Effertz with the jurors.

“He slammed my door open. What’s he doing? What’s going on? He has that rage on his face. He’s in my face. It’s that demon, meth. This time he’s going to do it. He’s going to kill me. What’s this tape he’s talking about?” Robyt said.

Robyt emphasized that Joseph Effertz was becoming increasingly afraid of his son because of events leading up to July 22, 2016.

Joseph Effertz had seen his son under the influence of meth at least four times before and believed he was again under the influence that morning. Joshua Effertz had threatened to cut off his father’s head during a prior incident, Robyt said.

Joseph Effertz was lying naked in bed and trapped in his bedroom when his son came in and he was not near a phone at that time. Joseph Effertz also had some significant health issues that caused a lot of pain and made it difficult for him to walk, according to Robyt.

“It’s a horrible tragedy what happened to Joshua Effertz and Joseph Effertz,” he said.

Speaking again in words that Joseph Effertz used when emphasizing that this was a case of self-defense, Robyt said, “I can’t believe I had to do this. I’m shooting the demon meth, not my son.”

[email protected]