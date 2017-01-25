Coon Rapids Nordic skiers place well in two meets

Cole Cederstrom and the Coon Rapids boys Nordic ski team placed fourth on Jan. 19 at Elm Creek. (Submitted Photo)

The Coon Rapids Nordic ski teams were in action on Jan. 19 and 21. Olivia and Abby Ellenbecker led the way once again for the girls team. Olivia placed 12th and Abby was 13th on Jan. 19 at the seven-team skate race at Elm Creek.

The Cardinals finished sixth overall as a team with Izzy Haberman taking 29th, Mog O’Grady placing 44th and Lilah Gilyard taking 47th.

The boys team placed fourth overall.

Jared Heida finished third, Ricky Petroff was ninth, Paul Breitbach took 16th, Mitch Zandaroski placed 31 and Joe Thoen took 42nd.

On Jan. 21, 12 varsity skiers traveled to what they thought would be the Marshall School Sprints in Duluth. The race was to be run according to the proposed Sprint Relay/Pursuit format that may be adopted by the MSHSL for next season.

Weather conditions caused the proposed race to be scaled back to a 5-kilometer pursuit event, the same format that has been used in Nordic racing for the past several years. Paul Breitbach placed 13th overall on Jan. 21 in Duluth. (Submitted Photo)

Mora’s boys, ranked eighth in the state, won the boys competition, placing six racers in the top eight spots. Breitbach led the Cardinal boys with his 13th place finish. Heida continued his recent surge, placing 16th. Petroff was 24th, Zandaroske took 31st and Nick Peterson finished 36th as the team finished 4th in the team standings.

The powerful second-ranked Ely Wolves girls squad won their half of the race, placing seven racers in the top eight spots. They were led by Erin Bianco, whose 12:54 time would have put her in the eighth spot in the boys race.

The Coon Rapids girls were led by Olivia Ellenbecker in 19th and Abby in 26th. Haberman took 32nd. Amelia Blomberg, a first-year racer, put in her bid for a conference and section team spot with her 39th finish. O’Grady was 40th and newcomer Faith Kudzia was 44th. The girls finished fifth of eight teams.