Daniel Ralph Jaakola, age 56, of Spring Lake Park, died on December 15, 2016.

A United States Army Veteran, Daniel gave the gift of life through organ donation.

Preceded in death by parents Donald and Beverly, and sister Kathy.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Debra; children, Stephen and Jamie; granddaughter, Hailey; siblings, Randy (Helen), Bob (Marilyn), Tom (Debbie), Linda, Laurie (Pat), Jim (Lisa); many relatives and good friends.

Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Monday, February 6th at Hope Church, 1264 109th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434 with visitation one hour before service.