Hockey season winding down for boys and girls

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Tournament time is right around the corner for Minnesota high school hockey. The first girls section tournament games begin Feb. 8 with the state tournament starting Feb. 22. The boys begin their postseason around Feb. 21 and state starts on March 8.

Teams are in the backstretch of their conference schedules now. Here’s how area teams are looking right now.

Note: Records and statistics are as of Jan. 23.

Andover girls

Andover began its season with a 4-0 record, but have since cooled off and sit at 10-10-1 and 5-7 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. A regular season highlight for the Huskies was winning the Schwan Cup Silver Division in late December.

Claire Butorac has 14 goals and 16 assists. Nicole Sedey has added 13 goals and 10 assists and Paige Anderson has contributed 19 total points.

Andover boys

Nick Dainty has a team-high 11 goals for Andover.

After a 5-2 start, the Huskies have been on a tough stretch. Their last win came on Dec. 15, which was win No. 5. Andover is now 5-9-2 and 4-6 in the NWSC.

Charlie Schoen leads Andover as just a sophomore with 17 points, 13 of which are assists. Nick Dainty has a team-high 11 goals and has added five assists. Andover has 373 shots on goal while allowing 598.

Anoka girls

Winners of three straight games, the Tornadoes hold a 10-8-1 record and are 6-6-1 in the NWSC.

Victoria Neumann has a team-high 15 goals and 20 points. Jessica Steichen and Maddie Mashuga have added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Anoka boys Anoka’s Jared Wilber looks to attack Andover’s defense on Jan. 19.

Anoka sits at 5-10 overall and 4-6 in the NWSC. The schedule has been back and forth in terms of wins and losses, but a five-game losing streak to start January set the Tornadoes back.

Carter Perry is the only player in double-digit points with 12 goals and one assist. Jack Giddings is second on the team with five goals.

Blaine girls Ramsey Parent is second on the Blaine girls hockey team with 38 points. (Photos by Sam Herder and Bill Jones)

Blaine was off to a blistering 8-0 start and are currently 16-3 with a 10-2 mark in the NWSC.

The big three of Gabby Rosenthal (44 points), Ramsey Parent (38 points) and Paige Beebe (37 points) along with Emily Brown (35 points) have the Bengals outscoring opponents 115-17. Their shots on goal advantage is 848-221. Jaela O’Brien and Morgan Cin have split time in the net and both have save percentages higher than .900.

Blaine boys

The Bengals at one point were 8-2-1, but have suffered five straight losses since. Blaine is 6-4 in the NWSC.

In his first year at the varsity level, Bryce Brodzinski has recorded 13 goals and 14 assists. But Blaine has remained balanced in scoring. Lincoln Erne has 23 points and Will Hillman has 22. Max Bautch and Steven West have both added 17 points. Joe Daninger has recorded 411 saves with a save percentage of .880.

Coon Rapids boys

Coon Rapids is 4-13-1 and 2-8-1 in the NWSC. The Cardinals have built some momentum lately, winning two of their last three.

Travis Hess has 14 points, including a team-high nine goals. Robert Morrisette and Izaac Ruff both have added 13 points. Coon Rapids is losing the shots-on-goal battle 615-441.

Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids girls Mallory Corrigan has contributed six goals and nine assists for Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.

From four straight losses to four wins in the last four games, the Panthers are currently 11-8-1 and 8-4-1 in the NWSC.

Bryna DelCastillo has 12 goals and 12 assists. Hannah Schultz has 11 goals and seven assists and Mallory Corrigan has contributed six goals and nine assists. In the net, Sami Miller totals 575 saves with a save percentage of .933.

Spring Lake Park boys Spring Lake Park’s Mitchel Bentfield attempts a shot on Coon Rapids’ Ty Hanson.

Two straight losses have dropped the Panthers to 7-9 overall and 4-7 in the NWSC.

Mitchel Bentfield leads the way with 28 points off of 11 goals and 17 assists. Creighton McMahon has the most goals on the team with 13 and has added eight assists. Spring Lake Park is getting outscored by a small 65-58 margin on the season.

St. Francis/North Branch girls Sophia Zebro leads St. Francis/North Branch with 18 goals and 13 assists.

A 4-0 start and a current streak of 4-0-1 has the Fighting Saints 12-7-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the Mississippi 8 Conference standings.

Sophia Zebro has had a big season, recording 18 goals and 13 assists. Kaylyn Forliti has added 13 points and Lauren White has 12.

St. Francis boys

The Fighting Saints are 8-10 overall with a 3-4 record in the Mississippi 8 Conference. They have won four of their last six.

St. Francis is well balanced with four players having 20 points or more. Alex Besch has 21 goals and 16 assists, Reese Kaehler adds nine goals and 23 assists, Travis Carroll has recorded seven goals and 18 assists and Derek Barck totals nine goals and 13 assists. Nolan Garaghty has picked up 355 saves with a .843 save percentage.

Legacy Christian Academy boys

After winning their season opener, the Lions have lost 17 straight games.

Aaron Moots leads the team with 20 points and Logan Pierro has added 12.

[email protected]