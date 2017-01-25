Letters to the Editor for Jan. 27

Impeachment the only alternative

To the Editor:

Today, Jan. 20, 2017, grace and goodness unfortunately depart the White House. Today, pure unadulterated evil unfortunately enters the White House.

Nearly 63 million deplorable people voted to put pure unadulterated evil in the White House. May God forgive every single one of them for his/her malicious, hateful, mean-spirited, racist and sexist vote. I never will. I can only personally speak for the Christian faith, but no Christian in good conscience could have voted for Trump, the demonstrable anti-Christ.

The 538 Electoral College Electors had the chance to reverse this miscarriage of justice, but even though Hillary Clinton handily won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, had the election stolen from her by a number of illegalities, and was the obvious greater good and clear moral choice, the Electoral College Electors abdicated their moral responsibility to all Americans and chose instead to put pure unadulterated evil in the White House. Typically Republican, they put party before country.

This will not turn out well. All Americans will come to regret this. It would be poetic justice if only those who directly and indirectly put pure unadulterated evil in the White House suffered accordingly, but unfortunately the real world does not work that way. Those of us who voted our consciences, as everyone should have done, will suffer along with all of the deplorables.

America used to elect Republicans who later became criminals — Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. Now America has saved itself a step and elected a Republican who is already a known criminal — Trump.

Impeachment is now the only practical alternative. I would urge everyone to contact their two United States Senators and their United States Representative and demand that impeachment proceedings start immediately. There are numerous valid grounds for impeachment. You need only decide on one before you make your three calls. No one should be above the law. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for all of your fellow citizens, do it for your country. Thank you very much.

James A. Bofenkamp

Coon Rapids

Thompson misses the point

To the Editor:

Melissa Thompson in “Our job is to protect children” (January 20) misses the point in Barb Anderson’s letter “Promoting transgenderism is harmful to children.” Nowhere does Ms. Anderson seek to “guilt or shame” gender-confused children. It’s the promotion of transgenderism in the schools that is the problem.

Not facing the truth of biological reality is what really harms children, and it’s time for adults to stop feeding the transgender fantasy.

Telling kids that a boy can be born into a girl’s body and a girl can be born into a boy’s body is irresponsible. That is a biological impossibility and is not supported by scientific evidence. A “trans” child can never fully become the other sex.

It is damaging to children when parents or teachers affirm uncertainty in their young minds by allowing them to impersonate the opposite gender. This gives the child permission to continue living in a fantasy world of make believe — all based on feelings, not fact.

When people have anorexia, they see an overweight person when they look in the mirror. We do them great harm by affirming them in a false reflection. This only adds to their disordered thinking. The same thing goes for a child struggling with gender confusion — a serious disorder. Going along with a child’s fantasy of being the opposite sex only confirms confusion instead of clarity in his or her impressionable, young mind.

Preserving a child’s birth sex is clearly an issue of child protection. Yes, it’s our job to protect children — by telling them the truth.

Carol Manske

Ramsey

Health care shouldn’t be a political game

To the Editor:

Blaine Representative Nolan West just voted to allow insurers to exclude things like cancer treatment, diabetes and prenatal care from coverage. Why? Because it will allow insurance companies to make more money. The last thing Minnesota families need is for-profit insurance that won’t help them when they get sick, have an accident or start their family.

Health care costs are too high. Minnesotans in the individual market are facing steep premium increases. Instead of providing immediate relief, Rep. West and Republicans are delaying rebates to these Minnesotans until 2018. Governor Dayton has offered to work with Rep. West and Republicans on a compromise to provide immediate relief, but they just won’t make a deal to benefit Minnesota families.

Providing Minnesotans access to affordable and quality health care shouldn’t be a political game. I thought you should know that your Representative, Nolan West, is making it one.

Rep. Melissa Hortman

House District 36B