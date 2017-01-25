Original Herb Brooks statue to be placed at National Sports Center

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Current plans are for the original Herb Brooks statue to be located at the entrance to the Schwan Super Rink. (Photo: National Sports Center)

Herb Brooks’ influence on Minnesota hockey, and hockey around the world, is and was profound. That influence is still felt today at places

like the National Sports Center in Blaine. The NSC is home to the Herb Brooks Training Center and the Herb Brooks Foundation.

Brooks played a big part in getting the NSC built, and another piece of his legacy will be added to the campus. The original 6-foot Herb Brooks statue was replaced with a larger statue in St. Paul adjacent to the Xcel Energy Center. Owned by the Herb Brooks Foundation, the family decided to locate the original statue at the entrance to the Schwan Super Rink on the NSC campus.

“The reason that they picked the National Sports Center is because we represent some of the things that Herb was most passionate about, which was getting kids involved in hockey and developmental hockey,” Barclay Kruse, the chief communications officer at the NSC, said. “He was highly influential in getting the early days of the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission and the National Sports Center started. Even before we had an ice rink. He was not really a soccer guy, but he was a youth sports guy. So he was supportive of getting the National Sports Center built.” After being replaced with a bigger statue in St. Paul adjacent to the Xcel Energy Center, the original Herb Brooks statue will be moved to the National Sports Center in Blaine. (Photo by Tim Hennagir)

Brooks’ roots run deep in Minnesota. He was born in St. Paul and later played and coached at the University of Minnesota. He is mostly known nationally for coaching the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team that upset the Soviet national hockey team to win the gold medal. It became known as the “Miracle on Ice.” The movie “Miracle” was released in 2004 and told the story of Brooks and the team.

Brooks died in 2003 at the age of 66 in a single-car accident. The Herb Brooks Foundation was founded after his death with the mission to grow the game of hockey through youth programs.

Brooks was instrumental in building the first four sheets of ice at the NSC. He was also passionate about building a dry-land training facility. Brooks believed in dry-land training and said part of the reason why the U.S. isn’t successful internationally is because too much time is spent playing games on ice and not working to learn hockey skills, which youth learn on dry land.

After his death, the NSC and the Herb Brooks Foundation got the money and partners together to expand the Schwan Super Rink from four sheets to eight in 2006 and build a dry-land training center. The Herb Brooks Training Center is located in the Schwan Super Rink. (Photo: National Sports Center)

The Schwan Super Rink is now one of the busiest hockey venues in Minnesota, welcoming more than two million visitors a year. Plans are still ongoing as to how the statue is placed. Talks of renovations to surround the statue are in the works, Kruse said, but that process could take months to decide and 1-2 years to execute. Herb Brooks is best known nationally for coaching the 1980 Olympic hockey team that upset the Soviet national ice hockey team to win the gold medal. (Photo: National Sports Center)

“We don’t want to just bolt it to the sidewalk and say that’s it,” Kruse said. “We want to use this as an opportunity to create something more than just a location for a statue. We want to build something around it. We’ll use it as an opportunity for educational components, like historical exhibits.”

When Kruse gives tours of the NSC, which is the largest amateur sports facility in the world, he said only half of the group usually know the history behind Brooks. Most of the younger people usually reference “Miracle.” With the original statue being on the NSC campus, the hope is Brooks’ legacy continues to be recognized.

“The whole identity of the State of Hockey would not be as authentic as it is without Herb Brooks,” Kruse said. “I don’t know if you have the level of hockey excellence here without Herb Brooks.”

