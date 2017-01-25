Seniors learn tips on how to protect themselves

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

A crowd of mostly seniors packed the community room at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Jan. 19 to learn more about how they can protect themselves. John Loehlein, son of Al Loehlein who was killed in his home in November, listens at the Jan. 19 community safety forum. Photo by Mandy Moran Froemming

The community safety forum comes just two months after 95-year-old Anoka resident Albert Loehlein was beaten to death in his own home during what police believe was a robbery.

The event was hosted by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, Anoka Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Stephen’s was Loehlein’s parish and his son John was in the audience at the forum.

While County Attorney Tony Palumbo reported that seniors are the least likely age group to experience violent crime, he gave the more than 100 seniors in attendance tips on the only part of crime they can control – opportunity.

“There are things you can do to prevent the opportunity for someone to enter your home or become a victim,” Palumbo said.

The number one crime against seniors is financial crimes, followed by property crimes (burglary or theft), then violent crimes and finally elder abuse.

Palumbo said less than half of 1 percent of seniors report being a victim of violent crimes.

Most crimes against seniors take place either at or near their homes.

Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson talked to the audience about having a plan for seniors to protect themselves.

He recommended people be aware of their surroundings, avoid potentially dangerous situations and report all suspicious behavior to police.

Peterson said seniors are often apologetic when they call police.

“I don’t and we don’t have more important things to do,” he said. “The hair on the back of your neck doesn’t stand up on the back of your neck for no reason.”

He also reminded people to keep their doors locked when they are inside their home, secure windows and to make your home look occupied at all times.

“These things aren’t going to deter all crimes but they will deter the would-be criminal many times,” Peterson said.

Sometimes all it takes is leaving a light, radio or TV on.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart also had personal safety recommendations.

“A well lit home inside and out is not expensive,” Stuart said. Especially with the advent of new lighting technology, like LED.

He especially urged people to be wary of door to door scams.

“Plenty of people come to your door and have ulterior motives,” Stuart said. “If it doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t.”

Stuart also encouraged people to just hang up on phone scammers and to never give out personal information, like credit card or bank account numbers, if you didn’t initiate the call.

Linda Nettifee has been uneasy since she learned of Lohlein’s death.

“We feel pretty safe in Andover but after today I learned a few things that will make me feel a little bit more secure,” she said.

She’s not afraid to call the police. Living near a park, she has called in suspicious behavior before.

Nettifee said she was going to implement a few of the suggestions made by Stuart and Peterson, including lighting improvements and making sure her full name isn’t listed in the phone book.

QCTV is offering a full rebroadcast of the presentation at http://bit.ly/2kjm9sv.

