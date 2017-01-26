Blaine, Project Power receive Arts Council grants

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Two local groups were the recipients of grants from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council.

Anoka-Hennepin Community Education received $5,000 for its Project Power programs that give special needs students opportunities in the performing arts. This was the first time it has received this grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council.

“It means we’ll be able to add in new opportunities for these individuals and groups to learn from professionals,” said Noella Fath-Cutter, coordinator of the adult learning programs for Anoka-Hennepin Community Education.

The city of Blaine received a $4,000 grant for its Blaine World Fest, which is a day of music, art, games and food from many different cultural heritages. Blaine has received a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for all 10 years it has put on this one-day festival and it accounts for 40 percent of the expenses and allows Blaine to keep bringing in “high-quality entertainment” every year, according to Shari Kunza, a recreation manager in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

When including donations from the Blaine Festival Committee and revenue from food vendors, the Blaine World Fest is a “break even” event for the city, Kunza said.

The 10th annual Blaine World Fest will be happening on May 20.

Project Power has a wide variety of classes for special needs students, including fitness and cooking. But the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council’s grant will specifically be for the Merry Music Makers, Project Power LIVE!, and Rhythm and Bells programs. The $5,000 grant covers 60 percent of costs for these three programs and enables them to purchase more instruments for the musical groups and props for the theater group, according to Fath-Cutter.

Merry Music Makers has been around for over 35 years and participation has consistently been between 40 and 45 performers, according to the Anoka-Hennepin Community Education grant application. The group performs during the Spring Showcase and also sings every year at Northtown Mall during the Christmas holiday season.

Part of the grant money will be used for the group to attend the Spring is Love Concert of the Minnetonka Choral Society on April 2 so they can observe a professional choir and director.

Rhythm and Bells is a smaller musical group, typically with 10 to 12 members. It offers another alternative for those who might be overwhelmed by the larger Merry Music Makers group. These participants are taught to how to use hand bells and to focus.

Project Power LIVE! has been around for two years and is a theater group. Although the two staff members leading this group are experienced in working with individuals with disabilities, they do not have professional experience in the area of theater performance. Anoka-Hennepin Community Education wishes to hire someone with a background in theater performance and working with people who have special needs.

The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council awarded a total of 12 grants on Jan. 13 at a ceremony held at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony. The maximum amount given to any group was $5,000. In 2016, it provided over $3.3 million to 504 organizations in the seven-county metropolitan area.

