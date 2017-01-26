Sheriff’s Office sends 15 to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the first time took part in a U.S. Presidential Inauguration when Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office sent 15 staff to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day. They were posted along the parade route for the President’s motorcade as it made its way to the Capitol for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff’s Office

Fifteen staff, led by Cmdr. Brian Podany, were posted along the parade route near the corner of Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues near a contingent of other Minnesota law enforcement from Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Their task was to watch the crowd for any suspicious spectators. They wore their standard uniform and did not carry any tactical gear. The only head protection they had was a plastic rain cap since it started to drizzle.

It was a quiet day for them. They were in an area where people had to go through a metal detector to get into. They were far from protestors. Nobody pushed forward to try to get beyond the barricades. There was another line of military service members behind them to give even more protection to the President’s motorcade as it went by.

“They were truly there to watch the parade and the event itself,” said Lt. Wayne Heath.

A CNN story prior to Inauguration Day reported that Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said an estimated 28,000 in personnel from the U.S. Secret Service, Transportation Security Administration, FBI, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, Coast Guard and local police from around the nation would be around Washington D.C. to provide security.

The Washington Post reported that this included more than 3,000 police officers from around the nation and that the numbers are the same as in years past.

“Everyone from Seattle to Miami,” Podany said. He and his colleagues got a kick out of seeing the Miami law enforcement officers wearing parkas in what would be mild temperatures for Minnesotans.

The cost of security was expected to exceed $100 million. The cost of the 2009 inauguration festivities was $124 million and it was $114 million in 2005.

Podany said the Sheriff’s Office is being directly reimbursed by the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, which receives federal funding for security expenses on Inauguration Day.

The staff who went were scheduled to be off-duty or were supervisors, so there were no deputies taken off the streets of Anoka County.

Cmdr. Paul Sommer said the Sheriff’s Office was contacted in September 2016 to see if it could supply law enforcement. They did not know at that time whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton would be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017.

“We weren’t sure of what to expect having never been a part of it,” Podany said. “Going through it one time, I think it was a very rewarding experience. But there were certainly some uncertainty having never done it.”

Podany said the Sheriff’s Office spoke with other law enforcement agencies that had taken part in previous inaugurations, but they still went into the day not knowing what they would be dealing with.

“You never know what’s going to show up anywhere along the route,” Podany said. “We could do this and be at that same location and there could be a lot of problems. You just don’t know what there is going to be and where.”

Heath said it was nice to hear at training day the day before the inauguration that they would only be focusing on their small area.

Deputy Derek Peters said they were told to stand 3-5 feet apart and your area of responsibility was “directly in front of you.”

“We didn’t have to worry about what was happening four blocks away. We didn’t have to worry about what was going on a mile away,” Heath said. “It took away a lot of the trepidation for me having to worry about those other things.” This was the first time the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has sent anyone to assist with security for Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. They sent 15 staff and all costs were reimbursed by the federal government.

Because their backs were to the parade, they did not see Trump’s motorcade drive by. They later saw a photo from ABC News of the motorcade driving by and they can see themselves standing at their posts.

While the oath of office and the first speech as President are the pivotal moments, there are other inauguration events leading up to and after Inauguration Day, starting with the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, which happened on Jan. 19, and ending with the prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not take part in those other events. They flew out to Washington D.C. on Jan. 18 and came back on Jan. 21. The first and last days were travel days and tucked in between was a training day on Jan. 19 and the inauguration on Jan. 20.

They took a quick tour of the National Mall the day they flew in, but there was not much time for sightseeing. On Inauguration Day, a bus picked them up from their hotel at 3 a.m. and they worked until 7:30 p.m.

Peters said “the solidarity amongst law enforcement” is what he will remember most about this experience.

“Everybody did their part to contribute and the community was really receptive to what we were doing,” Peters said. “The people we were monitoring, for lack of a better word, were very pro-police. They knew our job. They knew what was expected of us. It was interesting to see the differences among agencies, but also the similarities which is service to our communities and protection of the public.”

Sgt. Andy Knotz also said he had a very positive experience.

“It was a very honorable experience to serve in the nation’s capitol for this event,” he said.

Podany said many people came up to them and other law enforcement to say thank you.

“We were representing Anoka County and the state of Minnesota,” he said. “We’re part of this nation too and so I think it’s important to recognize that we’re all in this together and it’s good to see that representation as part of our country.”

