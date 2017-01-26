UnionHerald Looking Back for Jan. 27

Bootlegger walks into arms of law enforcement

To be in the right place at the right time is one of the qualities which is necessary to the success of any criminal hunter and two of Anoka county’s officials demonstrated that they were possessed of that same quality. After Ira Wells had eluded the pursuing sheriff and deputies for over an hour and a half, he was easily captured by County Attorney Blanchard and Deputy Sheriff Coulter. A warrant had been issued for Ira Wells, who is a porter at the Jackson hotel on a charge of illegal sale of liquor.

– 100 years ago, Jan. 24, 1917

Anoka Union

State Bank to have modern interior

The State Bank of Anoka is modernizing its interior in line with other banks over the country. The high cage effect has been done away with and the bars removed. The low marble base gives a more friendly atmosphere. The occasion of the remodeling marks the 50th anniversary of the bank, which began Feb. 1, 1892.

– 75 years ago, Jan. 28, 1942

Anoka Herald

Historic farmhouse destroyed by fire

The old Henry Stack farm house, located about seven and a half miles north of Anoka on Seventh avenue, was demolished by fire in 35 below zero weather early last Wednesday. The old landmark, believed to be about 85 years old, was completely in flames when Anoka firemen arrived.

– 50 years ago, Jan. 27, 1967

Anoka County Union

NFL players visit Adams Elementary School

National Football League greats visited Adams Elementary School Tuesday during Super Bowl Week and told students to stay in school, do the best job they can and say no to drugs and alcohol, in order to be successful in life. Minnesota Vikings tight end Steve Jordan talks to the group while New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling signed autographs for fourth graders. Others at the school included E.J. Junior of the Miami Dolphins; O.J. Anderson of the New York Giants; and former Dolphin Nat Moore.

– 25 years ago, Jan. 24, 1992

Coon Rapids Herald

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.