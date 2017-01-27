Andover hears objections to road project assessments

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Residents filled the Andover City Hall council chambers on Jan. 17 to protest assessments for a planned street reconstruction project. The Andover City Council heard objections from residents in neighborhoods near Rum River Elementary School where the city is looking at a road reconstruction project this summer. Assessments, which would not be finalized until after the work is done, are projected to range from $4,140 to $7,800. Courtesy of city of Andover

The Andover City Council unanimously decided to move forward and thus abide by an assessment policy that has been in place since September 2006.

The project, which the council will still have to approve a bid on, includes multiple neighborhoods south of Rum River Elementary and between Round Lake Boulevard and Verdin Street.

Because the roads and storm drainage systems were not all the same, three different assessment rates were proposed. City staff identified the three different areas by the colors red, green or blue in writing and on a map so the council and residents could see the boundaries between assessment areas.

“Maintaining property value is a very important part of this,” said Council Member Mike Knight.

Mary Roberg lives in an area of 168th Lane closer to the school that will be widened from its current 26 feet to 33 feet in order to match 168th Lane on the west end of this project, near Round Lake Boulevard.

The city is using its own right-of-way, but Roberg considers it a loss of property that she ultimately thinks will decline and not increase her property value since the road would be moving closer to her home. She is concerned for the safety of her two young kids and that widening the road will make people drive faster.

“We are not the ones who will benefit from widening this road,” she said.

Roberg is in what the city called the “green area” of Lund’s Evergreen Estates. City officials emphasized that the city pays the full costs of widening a road. The assessed residents pay for the 25 percent of the work in repairing the road as it exists today.

Most residents who came to the Jan. 17 public hearing live in this “green area,” but this is the portion of the project with the greatest number of properties to be assessed.

The “green area” extends south of 168th Lane to include sections of 167th Lane, Crocus Street, Wren Street and Zion Street. The per lot assessment for the 35 properties owners is $7,740. Although it has the most properties to divide up the assessment, the area has a bituminous curb and gutter and the city of Andover has routinely replaced this with concrete. It costs more up-front, but Berkowitz has said it is a better product in the long run.

The “red area” already has concrete curb, but the curb has “failed” and needs to be replaced, according to City Engineer and Public Works Director David Berkowitz.

This along with having much fewer properties along 168th Lane (13) led to the highest projected assessment of $7,800.

The “blue” area has no curb and gutter and relies on ditches to manage the stormwater drainage. This drainage system needs some spot repairs, but the city is not installing any curbs here so the assessment for each of the 26 lots is $4,140. The “blue” area includes segments of Zion Street, Arrowhead Street, Bittersweet Court, Wren Court, 164th Avenue and 168th Avenue just west of Verdin Street.

In total, the project is estimated to cost approximately $2.18 million with the city taking on $1.7 million and the assessments for the 74 lots adding up to almost $480,000.

Ken Madden, whose property faces a $4,140 assessment in the “blue area”, believes that the city of Andover’s 25 percent assessment policy is “ridiculous.” He asked the council to table this project and consider changing the policy back to using the property tax dollars only for road maintenance.

Madden is aware that the city has been retiring debt payments and is looking at expanding the Andover YMCA/Community Center. That is part of a city campus project that would also include expansion of the public works facilities.

“Instead of looking at expanding a community center, which is ridiculous, let’s look at roads that are going to be fixed in this town and use some of these funds for that instead,” Madden said.

Margaret DuPont, a “green area” resident facing an estimated assessment of $7,740, suggested to the City Council that it raise everyone’s taxes by $4 per month so assessments would not be needed.

“I don’t think 30,000 residents are going to complain about $4 extra per month,” she said.

Mayor Julie Trude said the council has seen residents facing other large assessments also ask questions that focus on “How can someone else pay the bill?”

Trude said the city’s research has shown that many other cities use the assessment policy. In Andover where lot sizes vary considerably with some lots being on city sewer and water and other lots having its own septic and well systems, Trude said the council chambers would be filled with the smaller lot residents if they felt they were helping to subsidize the road projects of larger lot neighborhoods.

Council Member Sheri Bukkila was not on the council in 2006 when this assessment policy was adopted, but she said she has reviewed it after she was elected in 2008.

“I don’t have a better solution. There’s no way I will please everyone all the time,” Bukkila said.

Council member Valerie Holthus said, “I know if I was selling my house I would want to have the street in front of my house look good. Some of the photographs that (Berkowitz) showed with the pooling water next to the bituminous gutter is unsightly.”

Amy Hoban feels this assessment is too much money, especially when it is not tax deductible. Assessments not paid off within 30 days of the public hearing in October can be added to the property tax bill under a separate line item for up to 10 years..

“The normal taxes should come in and you should pay for the roads out of it and you shouldn’t go assessing people $5,000 to $10,000 every so many years to fix the roads,” Hoban said.

Shannen Schmieg told the council: “You need to listen to a lot more of the residents. There aren’t many open seats, which should tell you enough that it should be shelved.”

